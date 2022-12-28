ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Pro Wrestling Insider

FIVE WWE PERSONALITIES MAKE VARIETY500 LIST FOR 2022

Variety released their Variety500 list for this year, containing the 500 most important people in global media. Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny, and WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the list this year. Only Khan and Johnson have been on the list previously. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WILLIAM REGAL BIDS FAREWELL TO AEW

Pro Wrestling Insider

JEFF JARRETT PAYS TRIBUTE TO DON WEST

Jeff Jarrett tweeted the following tribute to the late Don West:.
Pro Wrestling Insider

GUNTHER, KEVIN OWENS & MORE UPDATES AFTER SMACKDOWN

We are told by those who have seen him that GUNTHER "seemed OK" after the errant, nasty chairshot from Ricochet on Smackdown. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the bout.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEVER BEFORE SCENE ROMAN REIGNS MATCH, KO TALKS, ASUKA AND MORE

Kevin Owens spoke with The New York Post about his Steve Austin showdown at WrestleMania, his relationship with Sami Zayn,, online reaction and John Cena. Never-before-seen Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin match, Feb. 28, 2020. What it takes to be a Maximum Male Model: Making It Maximum, Dec. 29, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

ANOTHER BIG NAME BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, CHARLOTTE COMMENTS ON WWE RETURN

Dave Bautista was also visiting backstage at last night's Smackdown in Tampa. We are told he came by for a "quick visit" and was not backstage for the majority of the taping. As we noted earlier, Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were also backstage. Charlotte Flair cut the following promo...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT

Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) versus Amari Miller. They lock up and Hail with a wrist lock and Miller with a reversal into an arm bar. Hail tries for a reversal but Miller holds on to the wrist lock. Miller turns it into an arm bar. Hail with a reversal and side head lock take down. Hail with an arm drag and a Japanese arm drag. Hail with an arm drag and Miller kicks Hail from the corner. Miller with a take down and she goes for a catapult but Hail lands on the turnbuckles. Thea misses a cross body and Miller gets a near fall.
Pro Wrestling Insider

PETITION LAUNCHED TO GET WWE HALL OF FAMER INTO 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

Support Bushwhacker Luke's Inclusion in the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble!!!. Bushwhacker Luke, one-half of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwhackers, has recently started that he would love to return for one last go in the WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, at the San Antonio, Texas Alamodome.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

JOHN CENA RETURNS TO THE RING: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Set for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Tampa, Florida:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. *Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. ***. Locally advertised as well is Bray...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

CHANGE MADE TO TONIGHT'S WWE SHOW IN TORONTO

The Coca-Cola Coliseum website is now advertising Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for tonight's show in Toronto instead of Rollins vs. Austin Theory.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE RAW HOLIDAY TOUR HITS TORONTO TONIGHT, WHAT IS ADVERTISED

While Smackdown has a live broadcast tonight on FOX, the Raw brand will return to Toronto, Ontario tonight as part of the Holiday Live Tour. Scheduled for the event:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs....

