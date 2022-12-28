Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) versus Amari Miller. They lock up and Hail with a wrist lock and Miller with a reversal into an arm bar. Hail tries for a reversal but Miller holds on to the wrist lock. Miller turns it into an arm bar. Hail with a reversal and side head lock take down. Hail with an arm drag and a Japanese arm drag. Hail with an arm drag and Miller kicks Hail from the corner. Miller with a take down and she goes for a catapult but Hail lands on the turnbuckles. Thea misses a cross body and Miller gets a near fall.

