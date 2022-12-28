Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIVE WWE PERSONALITIES MAKE VARIETY500 LIST FOR 2022
Variety released their Variety500 list for this year, containing the 500 most important people in global media. Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny, and WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg made the list this year. Only Khan and Johnson have been on the list previously. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL BIDS FAREWELL TO AEW
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
JEFF JARRETT PAYS TRIBUTE TO DON WEST
Jeff Jarrett tweeted the following tribute to the late Don West:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER, KEVIN OWENS & MORE UPDATES AFTER SMACKDOWN
We are told by those who have seen him that GUNTHER "seemed OK" after the errant, nasty chairshot from Ricochet on Smackdown. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the bout.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEVER BEFORE SCENE ROMAN REIGNS MATCH, KO TALKS, ASUKA AND MORE
Kevin Owens spoke with The New York Post about his Steve Austin showdown at WrestleMania, his relationship with Sami Zayn,, online reaction and John Cena. Never-before-seen Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin match, Feb. 28, 2020. What it takes to be a Maximum Male Model: Making It Maximum, Dec. 29, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED WITH JOHN CENA AND THE BLOODLINE AFTER SMACKDOWN WENT OFF THE AIR...
After Smackdown went off the air, John Cena got on the mic but was attacked by Sami Zayn and the Usos. They worked over Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out. The Usos left the ring and Cena gave Sami an FU. Cena cut a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANOTHER BIG NAME BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, CHARLOTTE COMMENTS ON WWE RETURN
Dave Bautista was also visiting backstage at last night's Smackdown in Tampa. We are told he came by for a "quick visit" and was not backstage for the majority of the taping. As we noted earlier, Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were also backstage. Charlotte Flair cut the following promo...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) versus Amari Miller. They lock up and Hail with a wrist lock and Miller with a reversal into an arm bar. Hail tries for a reversal but Miller holds on to the wrist lock. Miller turns it into an arm bar. Hail with a reversal and side head lock take down. Hail with an arm drag and a Japanese arm drag. Hail with an arm drag and Miller kicks Hail from the corner. Miller with a take down and she goes for a catapult but Hail lands on the turnbuckles. Thea misses a cross body and Miller gets a near fall.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CENA RETURNS, THE QUEEN RETURNS, DREW IS BACK & MORE: COMPLETE WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's live, ongoing coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown from Tampa, Florida!. Richard Trionfo is attending tonight's taping, so I'll be your card subject to change suitable substitute tonight!. SMACKDOWN!. We opened with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett hyping the return of John Cena in tonight's main event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE VLADIMIR DOCUMENTARY, PEACOCK MAKING WWE STUDIO FILMS?, THE BIGGEST STORY OF 2022 BY A HUGE MARGIN, PUNK AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Vince McMahon exiting WWE. There could not have been a bigger story this year. Nothing is close, not even the CM Punk-AEW fallout. ZERO. Do you think Peacock would ever start underwriting WWE Studio movies?. I don't know that WWE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PETITION LAUNCHED TO GET WWE HALL OF FAMER INTO 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH
Support Bushwhacker Luke's Inclusion in the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble!!!. Bushwhacker Luke, one-half of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwhackers, has recently started that he would love to return for one last go in the WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, at the San Antonio, Texas Alamodome.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JOHN CENA RETURNS TO THE RING: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Set for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Tampa, Florida:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. *Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. ***. Locally advertised as well is Bray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENTS FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS, FORMER WWE NXT STAR TO DEBUT & MORE IMPACT NOTES
Scheduled for next week's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Bully Ray. *The first Impact of the year. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. *The debuting Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus. *Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde. *Jonathan Gresham vs. Jack...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KO ON TEAMING WITH JOHN CENA, INTERNATIONAL STAR ANNOUNCES HE IS COMING TO WWE AND MORE
WWE has posted Dragon Lee officially announcing he signed with the company on their YouTube channel. Kevin Owens Teaming With Cena Is 'Full Circle' Moment, My Son Loves Him! | TMZ Sports. Ronda On The Road Ep 25: Ronda's Future Trunks Jacket. Battle of the Brands 2K22: A Free Agent...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHANGE MADE TO TONIGHT'S WWE SHOW IN TORONTO
The Coca-Cola Coliseum website is now advertising Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for tonight's show in Toronto instead of Rollins vs. Austin Theory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW HOLIDAY TOUR HITS TORONTO TONIGHT, WHAT IS ADVERTISED
While Smackdown has a live broadcast tonight on FOX, the Raw brand will return to Toronto, Ontario tonight as part of the Holiday Live Tour. Scheduled for the event:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
MUTA VS. NAKAMURA PRESS CONFERENCE AT 1 AM EST, FORMER NXT UK STAR RETURNS TO STARDOM AND MORE
Pro Wrestling NOAH will be streaming a live press conference for the 12/31 Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura bout at 1 AM Eastern. We'll have link to the stream when it goes live. New Japan Pro Wrestling published an interview with IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI in advance of her title...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUNE GETS THE RIFFTRAX.COM TREATMENT, UPDATED DETAILS ON TOD GORDON'S FORTHCOMING MEMOIR
Our friends at Rifftrax.com have released a new Rifftrax comedy track that you can download and play over last year's Dune film, which features Dave Bautista among those in the cast. For more details and how you can purchase, click here. The following updated promotional material has been released for...
Comments / 0