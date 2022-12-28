ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Siouxland communities in Nebraska receiving combined $800,000 for rural development

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rpcgg_0jwxTmIk00

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxland projects in Nebraska are getting more than $800,00 in grants to help meet rural needs. The funding for the projects comes from the Rural Development division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Included in the grants is the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska receiving $78,733 to continue the Tribal Housing Department’s Senior Home Improvement project.

WinnaVegas Casino donates $20,000 to local nonprofits

Also in Winnebago, $344,896 is going to Little Priest Tribal College to help provide upgrades to parking and accessibility.

The city of Laurel is receiving $50,000 for the purpose of buying equipment that meets ADA standards and will furnish the city’s new community center.

In Santee, $344,289 is going to the Nebraska Indian Community College to construct a community building on the Santee Campus for education, community events, and pow wows.

The last local project receiving funding is the Lynch Rural Fire District . They will receive $16,200 for two grass rig pickups designed to help fight fires.

The USDA said in a release that it is giving more than $1 million to Nebraska small towns, tribal communities, and areas impacted by disasters to improve the lives of those who live there.

Two other projects in Nebraska receiving funding include Fremont’s Rebuilding Together and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Rebuilding Together is getting $60,000 to provide housing rehabilitation and repair services while the Board of Regents is receiving $175,000 to provide technical assistance to then enhance local food systems.

Reward offered in Iowa Christmas Day homicide investigation

USDA Rural Development State Director for Nebraska Kate Bolz said the government agency is “committed to ensuring that people living in rural Nebraska have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve. That’s why I’m proud to announce these projects that will have a meaningful impact and improve quality of life in communities across the state.”

The funding of Nebraska communities is part of $102 million across 263 projects in 47 states expanding access to housing and water infrastructure for rural communities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
kmaland.com

Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs

(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Gov. Ricketts’ New Year Statement

(KFOR NEWS December 31, 2022) LINCOLN –Governor Pete Ricketts New Year’s Day message:. “2022 has been a year for the record books. As we head into 2023, Nebraska is stronger than ever.”. “A historic legislative session provided a record $3.4 billion in new tax relief for Nebraskan families...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project

PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Newly awarded grants to help former inmates stay out of prison

December 30, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A new round of grants will ensure that more services are available to inmates being released from prison. Lack of preparation and re-training, commonly called “programming”, is often cited as a factor when former inmates re-offend and return to prison or jail.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
NEBRASKA STATE
aarp.org

Advocating for Nebraskans 50-Plus

AARP Nebraska will hold its annual Lobby Week with state lawmakers from Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10. Members and volunteers can participate either in person or virtually. Scheduled events include informational sessions on AARP’s priority bills affecting older Nebraskans in the 2023 legislative session, along with background about...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Nebraska Extension talks importance of hay testing this year

Nebraska Extension has important reminders for producers testing the nutrient and protein content in their hay that could mean the difference in cattle gaining or losing weight this winter. Nebraska Extension beef specialist Mary Drewnoski says hay testing is more important this year because hay is short, so addressing your...
NEBRASKA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Prairie lawns a more sustainable alternative for warmer, drier midwest

(Nebraska News Connection) In the midst of droughts during the state's driest year on record, homeowners struggle to maintain the ideal image of the impeccably-manicured, emerald-green front yard. As the weather turns to fall and Nebraskans finish up summer's final yard work and prepare their lawns for cold weather, many...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-Elect Jim Pillen extended an executive order last week that aims to help Nebraska hospitals with staffing challenges. It’s an extension of an executive order first made during the height of the pandemic and unless extended again will be in effect until June 30th, 2023.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

MINIMUM WAGE TO INCREASE IN SD & NEBRASKA

SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA ARE AMONG 27 STATES THAT WILL SEE ITS MINIMUM WAGE RISE ON JANUARY 1ST. IN SOUTH DAKOTA, IT’S GOING UP FROM NINE-95 PER HOUR TO TEN-80. SOME EIGHT YEARS AGO, VOTERS APPROVED MEASURE 18, WHICH MEANS THE STATE’S MINIMUM WAGE WOULD BE ANNUALLY ADJUSTED BASED ON THE CONSUMER COST OF LIVING INDEX.
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on the “recycle” part when the first two may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic. According to a 2022 article by The Atlantic, a mere 5% of plastic is actually recycled, meaning the vast majority is dumped in landfills along with other garbage.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov.-elect announces Adjutant General retention

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's governor-elect has announced the state's current Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard will remain in office. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced that Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac will be retained as the Adjutant General. "General Bohac is a man of character who leads the Nebraska National Guard...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy