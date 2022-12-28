Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted after 'ongoing argument' ends in deadly shooting, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly New Year's Day shooting in Fort Worth. Officers tell WFAA that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Barclay Avenue. Records show they got a call shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. When police...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Jail Filling to Capacity
As the Dallas County Jail population continues to hover close to maximum capacity, the County Commissioners Court and other politicians wrestle with how to address the issue. One of the factors allegedly contributing to the number of inmates being held in jail is the persistent backlog of unfiled felony cases. Roughly 15% of the jail population are those who have been arrested for a suspected felony but are still waiting for those charges to be filed and addressed by the District Attorney’s office.
Man Dies After Attack at Whataburger
A 60-year-old man has died this week after authorities say he was beaten outside of a Whataburger in Mineral Wells. Doug Warren sustained blunt force injuries after being physically assaulted outside the Whataburger located on the 2500 block of East Hubbard. The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on...
fox4news.com
Former police officer sentenced to over 11 years in prison for killing Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth
Aaron Dean, a former Texas police officer, has been sentenced to 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days in prison for the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s office, according to a report released by CBS News on December 20, 2022. Dean...
fox34.com
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million
LEWISVILLE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Texas woman pleaded guilty today in the Eastern District of Texas for a scheme to embezzle at least $29 million from her employer – a charitable foundation and several other companies run by a Dallas family. According to court documents, Barbara Chalmers, 74,...
fox4news.com
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia touts city's drop in violent crime in interview with FOX 4
DALLAS - Pick any major city in the country, and there will likely never be an end to violent crime. Dallas is no different, but the city’s chief of police believes data shows the city is trending in the right direction. Nearing the end of 2022, overall violent crime...
Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
dfwscanner.net
Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
fox4news.com
2 suspects sought after 3rd suspect shot in attempted carjacking in Dallas
DALLAS - Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene of an attempted carjacking Friday evening that resulted in another suspect being shot. The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m., in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
fox4news.com
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
WFAA
Dallas police searching for suspect, woman tied to fatal shooting
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for the suspect and a woman connected to a robbery that led to a fatal shooting on Dec. 30. DPD said officers responded at approximately 12:20 a.m. to the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a call about a robbery in progress. DPD said its preliminary investigation determined that an unknown black male shot two men.
Plano police search for teen accused of spray-painting racial slurs, Bible verses on homes
PLANO, Texas — It's unwelcome end to the year for a Plano neighborhood. Plano police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a storage shed and vandalized nearly a dozen homes with spray paint. Neighbors discovered random Bible verses and racial slurs graffitied on homes and cars Thursday morning.
fox4news.com
thewestsidegazette.com
Reaction to Dean Trial Painful for Many Blacks
Atatiana Jefferson’s Murder Has Become the Norm, Psychologist Says Crutchfield. For some African American parents and professionals, the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was too much – excessive news coverage, an outpouring of gory details and lengthy deliberations over sentencing. So, they ignored the...
