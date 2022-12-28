A Properties of The Villages sales representative has escaped prosecution in a drunk driving case in which she had children with her in her sport utility vehicle. The prosecutor’s office announced this past week that no information will be filed in the case of 46-year-old Ilona Brown. She had faced a charge of driving under the influence and two counts of child abuse. The prosecutor’s office offered no clue as to why the case was being dropped other than “other legal issues,” as stated in the announcement of no information on file in Sumter County Court.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO