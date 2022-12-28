ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma drive-by shooting, pursuit left bullets in 2 houses on Christmas Eve, charges say

By Jared Brown
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9GH2_0jwxTI1400

Two Pierce County men have been charged in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve that left two Tacoma homes with bullet holes and the subsequent high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash in Parkland.

Tacoma police began searching the Hilltop neighborhood for a Blue Nissan SUV around 2 p.m. Saturday following a report of a passenger firing a gun more than 20 times near South M and South 13th streets, according to charging documents. Two homes on the 1300 block of South 13th Street were each hit by a bullet; three people at one house were unharmed, and the other residence was unoccupied.

Police recovered 16 .40-caliber bullet casings in the area, according to charging documents. Surveillance footage at a nearby U-Haul retailer showed a passenger firing a black handgun from the suspect SUV.

Meanwhile, a patrol officer spotted a blue Nissan SUV about half a mile away in the 1000 block of South Sprague Avenue and began tailing it, according to charging documents. The officer followed the SUV onto Highway 16 and then to the 2300 block of South Union Avenue before initiating a pursuit once more police arrived to assist.

The SUV accelerated and weaved through heavy traffic as it drove back near the Hilltop area on 19th and South 23rd streets, according to charging documents. On the 1100 block of South 23rd Street, the SUV reportedly abandoned a blood-stained bag with four loaded handguns, three of them .40-caliber Glocks and two reported stolen.

The SUV reached speeds of nearly 100 mph during the pursuit and eventually crashed into a GMC SUV in the 11000 block of Pacific Avenue, more than 8 miles from where the chase began, according to charging documents. A family of four in the victim SUV was unharmed.

The passenger of the car and alleged gunman, 20-year-old Harden M. Keys IV of Puyallup, began walking away from the crash but was detained by police, according to charging documents. Keys initially told officers he had been walking in the area and was not in the SUV, but a witness of the crash had followed him until police arrived.

Keys is being held in the Pierce County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty on Tuesday to drive-by shooting and three counts of first-degree assault, according to court documents.

Police listed 18-year-old Tyler E. Morris of Tacoma as the driver of the SUV in charging documents. He was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty to drive-by shooting, attempting to elude police and three counts of first-degree assault.

Both remained under investigation for possessing stolen firearms and hit and run, according to jail records.

Neither suspect has prior criminal convictions, according to court documents.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Shooting near Riverview

Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood early this morning. At 2:39 a.m., police responded near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest after a witness in the area heard several shots fired. Officers arrived and located a man sitting outside his vehicle with a gun shot wound to his lower back.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people

SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 2 Westwood Village cases

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, charges have been filed in two incidents at Westwood Village stores:. BIG 5 BREAK-IN: The man arrested early Tuesday after a burglary at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, 37-year-old Nicky R. Taylor Jr. of Tacoma, is charged with first-degree burglary. Charging documents tell the same story we reported that day – mall security called police after seeing someone use a shopping cart to break into Big 5 by smashing a window. Police say Taylor had grabbed what appeared to be a rifle – and later turned out to be an airsoft gun – and pointed it at an officer, before fleeing out a side exit. They caught up with him just south of the mall, on SW Barton. The charging document say police who went into the store after the arrest “observed the airsoft and ammunition section was in disarray. Several guns appeared pulled off the wall and there was ammunition scattered on a counter.” Taylor is accused of taking bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat, plus the airsoft rifle, all of which was recovered. The charging documents say he was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant from Federal Way and that he has had 22 failure-to-appear warrants since 2007; all his prior convictions are driving-related, including three other DUIs. He remains in jail, bail set at $80,000.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve

Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Four, Seven Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Georgetown Auto Theft Operation

Officers arrested suspects for possession of a stolen vehicle and located seven stolen vehicles including a snowmobile in the Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction partners patrolled the area investigating suspicious vehicles. Officers recognized vehicles which previously eluded them and successfully detained the occupants.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek suspect in $70K jewelry theft in Tacoma, Tukwila

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police need help identifying two suspects connected to the organized retail theft of more than $70,000 in jewelry. According to authorities, a suspect in early December stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from JCPenney stores in Tacoma and Tukwila. Police say the suspect...
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown

Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Teen Wounded in Possibly Self-Inflicted Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted. SPD officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the...
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
9K+
Followers
234
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy