Tenaha, TX

KLTV

Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
MARSHALL, TX
KICKS 105

Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas

A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin Mall Is Now Under New Ownership

The Lufkin Mall has been open to East Texas shoppers since 1980. Since its grand opening almost 42 years ago, the 300,000-square-foot shopping center has been owned by many companies. Once again the Lufkin Mall has changed hands. Hopefully this will mean some improvements are on the way. The new...
LUFKIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Strong storms and heavy rain later today and tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold air is long gone, and we will transition to a very active weather pattern today. There is a low-end threat for severe weather later this afternoon into tonight, with a higher risk for severe storms Monday. Severe threat 1 (late this afternoon into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

SL 500, SH7 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash; Truck Loses Load of Bait

December 30, 2022 - The intersection of SL 500 and State Highway 7 (SH7) East was the scene of a two-vehicle crash December 15, 2022. While Center Police Officers investigated the crash, Center Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department personnel directed traffic at the scene to help prevent further incidents.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Mary Hutto

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Paul Silvey and Bro. Shawn Thrapp officiating. Interment will follow at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin.
CENTER, TX
ktalnews.com

Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
VIVIAN, LA
CBS19

Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice

RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas

Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX

