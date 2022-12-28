Read full article on original website
Shelby County Fairs Well at Tenaha Holiday Hoops Action, Lady Tigers Take Top Awards
The 13th Annual Holiday Hoops Classic Invitational Basketball Tournament, sponsored by Longview Orthopedic Clinic, saw 39 Texas High School teams compete in three days of tournament action. Local teams doing well at the tournament were Shelby County’s Tenaha Lady Tigers, the Timpson Bears, Shelbyville Dragons, and the Tenaha Tigers.
2022 IN LOCAL SPORTS: Basketball championships for Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, Brownsboro Bearettes among year's highlights
Before the calendar flips to 2023, it’s time to look back at the top sports stories of the year involving Tyler area teams, athletes and coaches. The Brownsboro Bearettes and Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies were champions in 2022. Brownsboro advanced to the state tournament for the seventh time...
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas
A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
Lufkin Mall Is Now Under New Ownership
The Lufkin Mall has been open to East Texas shoppers since 1980. Since its grand opening almost 42 years ago, the 300,000-square-foot shopping center has been owned by many companies. Once again the Lufkin Mall has changed hands. Hopefully this will mean some improvements are on the way. The new...
Strong storms and heavy rain later today and tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold air is long gone, and we will transition to a very active weather pattern today. There is a low-end threat for severe weather later this afternoon into tonight, with a higher risk for severe storms Monday. Severe threat 1 (late this afternoon into...
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
The brutal icy temperatures of Christmas week knocked out power and froze pipes in East Texas but it also affected particular producers, egg farmers. Kevin Dutton, the former District Attorney for the 1st Judicial District of Texas tried Edgar’s case and said he is happy to see justice for the family.
Longview restaurants, bars ready for safe New Year’s celebrations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas’ eyes will turn to the clock at midnight tonight to ring in the new year. As the celebrations go on, for some businesses, it’s not only about giving customers a happy place to celebrate but also ensuring their safety. As the final...
SL 500, SH7 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash; Truck Loses Load of Bait
December 30, 2022 - The intersection of SL 500 and State Highway 7 (SH7) East was the scene of a two-vehicle crash December 15, 2022. While Center Police Officers investigated the crash, Center Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department personnel directed traffic at the scene to help prevent further incidents.
Mary Hutto
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Paul Silvey and Bro. Shawn Thrapp officiating. Interment will follow at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin.
Family members who lost several homes in Marshall Fire prepare to rebuild
We first introduced you to the Chavez family not long after the fire. Their family has called this neighborhood home for more than half a century.
Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas
Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
City of Bossier City to improve traffic flow with new turn lane at Innovation Drive
The City of Bossier City will improve traffic flow and safety through the construction of a new turn lane at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road. The project includes the construction of a 300’ southbound right turn lane onto Innovation Drive from Swan Lake Road, a heavily traveled section of Bossier City.
