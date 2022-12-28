ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas vs. Arkansas, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch Bowl games

The Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face off in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night in Memphis.

Kansas is playing in its first bowl game in nearly 15 years under second-year coach Lance Leipold, after finishing 3-5 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks’ dynamic wide-zone offense finished third in the Big 12 in scoring offense. As for Arkansas, they also boast a dynamic offense, but the Razorbacks finished in the middle of the pack in the SEC due to a number of major injuries, particularly at quarterback.

This will be a great game on Wednesday afternoon, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Kansas vs. Arkansas

  • When: Wednesday, December 28
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 2:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Kansas vs. Arkansas (-2.5)

O/U: 69

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

