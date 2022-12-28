Read full article on original website
1968 Corvette 427 Found In A Barn After 40 Years
The interesting story of a 1968 Chevy Corvette C3 began in 1974 when its owner, Big Block Mike, got into a heated controversy with the police. Due to an arrest warrant, Mike had to hide the car for more than four decades. The Red Corvette was eventually found in a barn and was documented by Junkyard Life on YouTube.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
gmauthority.com
C6 Corvette Loses Control Exiting Car Show, Hits Crowd: Video
Car shows are typically a great place to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of some sweet rides among like-minded enthusiasts. Unfortunately, all it takes is one idiot with a lead foot to ruin it for everyone, as was the case for the driver behind the wheel of the C6 Corvette seen in the following video.
1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’
Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
tiremeetsroad.com
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It
If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation?
What car was in National Lampoon's Family Vacation? The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, and it was based on a real car. The post What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
How to Heat Up Your Car Faster
Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability
The Toyota Tundra saw a dip in its reliability score after a redesign. The post Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
What Does the Corvette Logo Mean?
The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars in automotive history. But what does its logo mean? The post What Does the Corvette Logo Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What is the purpose of small black dots in car windshields
Have you ever noticed black dots along the top of your window? If you have, do you know what these tiny dots are and the purpose they serve?. The black dots that appear on the windshield, black rims, and windows are called frits.
Autoblog
Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life
Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
CarBuzz.com
