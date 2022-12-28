ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
CHICAGO, IL
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.   
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?

Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?. That surprising de-icing compound is a reality and is being widely used in many areas including Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation. The sugar beet, similar to the common edible variety, contains juice that is widely used as a sweetener. Now, there is a novel use: as an environmentally friendly organic road de-icer and the reviews are highly favorable. That’s good news, considering the snowy winters across the Midwest. Conventional de-icing compounds lose their effectiveness at temperatures below 5-15 degrees, but a reformulation with the addition of de-sugared beet juice works well even at subzero readings. It’s harmless to plants and animals and your car’s finish. In tests, it has been sprayed on cars and allowed to dry and it washes right off.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight

CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

A look at what’s ahead for the West Side in 2023

In February, West Siders will elect a mayor, alderpersons and, for the first time, members of the new local police advisory councils. In the area of economic development, many major projects are still years from completion, except the controversial fire and police training academy. Other unfinished business includes the search...
CHICAGO, IL

