FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Owners of Mr. Greek Gyros Opening New Restaurant
The Vitogiannis family will open a new restaurant in New West Side
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Arlington Park pre-development stadium design plan
The agreement vote is not binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears, as of this past November. "This is not a binding obligation or either part, that it is a good faith agreement to...
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Hopes to Open in Schaumburg
The 8-acre entertainment district is expected to open sometime in 2024
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Chicago Kid’s TikTok Taco Video Goes Viral and Her Mom’s Restaurant WAS PACKED
This Chicago area kid used TikTok for good and not evil...and not ignoring her mother. She posted a video wanted "customers at her mom's taco restaurant" for Christmas, and things went loco! NBCCHICAGO. Usually when a kid's TikTok video goes viral, it's because they did something incredibly stupid that others...
blockclubchicago.org
Twisted Eggroll, A Black-Woman-Owned Business, Is Coming To Greater Grand Crossing Next Year
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A Black-woman-owned business with a twisted menu will soon make its way to the 75th Street corridor with help from a city grant. Twisted Eggroll, which infuses the deep-fried dish with cheesesteaks, buffalo chicken and apple cheesecake, will open at 657 E. 75th St., owner Nikkita Randle said.
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
Surveillance video captures pipes bursting at Chicago record store
CHICAGO - As temperatures plummeted over the holiday weekend, many residents and business owners were forced to deal with bursting pipes and the damage that followed. It’s what’s temporarily quieted the music at Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles, a popular record store in Avondale. Surveillance video captured the horror...
NBC Chicago
Application Deadline Saturday for Chicago's One-Time $500 Cash Assistance Program
Chicago residents still have some time to apply for a cash assistance program benefiting those who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus payments. Applications won't be open much longer as Saturday marks the last day for submissions. Eligible residents will receive payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency...
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.
WGNtv.com
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?. That surprising de-icing compound is a reality and is being widely used in many areas including Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation. The sugar beet, similar to the common edible variety, contains juice that is widely used as a sweetener. Now, there is a novel use: as an environmentally friendly organic road de-icer and the reviews are highly favorable. That’s good news, considering the snowy winters across the Midwest. Conventional de-icing compounds lose their effectiveness at temperatures below 5-15 degrees, but a reformulation with the addition of de-sugared beet juice works well even at subzero readings. It’s harmless to plants and animals and your car’s finish. In tests, it has been sprayed on cars and allowed to dry and it washes right off.
2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight
CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
PLANetizen
Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing
A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
Austin Weekly News
A look at what’s ahead for the West Side in 2023
In February, West Siders will elect a mayor, alderpersons and, for the first time, members of the new local police advisory councils. In the area of economic development, many major projects are still years from completion, except the controversial fire and police training academy. Other unfinished business includes the search...
‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square
CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square. Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland. Moments later, a dark car pulled up and […]
