Related
Tens of thousands still in the dark after 'targeted' attacks on North Carolina power substations
With no suspects or motive announced, the FBI is joining the investigation into power outages in a North Carolina county believed to have been caused by "intentional" and "targeted" attacks on substations that left around 40,000 customers in the dark Saturday night, prompting a curfew and emergency declaration.
Attacks on Washington substations knock out power to thousands
Four substations in and around the Tacoma, Washington, area were "vandalized by burglars" Sunday, knocking out power to thousands of people, police said. The big picture: Law enforcement was searching for suspects following the attacks at the Tacoma Public Utilities and Puget Sound Energy substations, authorities said. Officials initially said...
A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border
The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Alabama inmate 'baked to death' in prison cell 'hotter than three hells,' federal lawsuit says
An Alabama inmate died after being “baked” to death in a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” his family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, in the mental health ward at...
Idaho murders: Criminology student, 28, identified as suspect after arrest in Pennsylvania
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, according to reports.Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday morning near Scranton, according to arrest paperwork obtained by the Associated Press. He is being held for extradition over an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the police department of Moscow, Idaho and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, which have been leading the murder investigation.It comes after seven weeks of near-silence from authorities concerning the violent stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee...
Inmates praised for saving guard being attacked by another prisoner, SC officials say
The officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head before other inmates stopped the assault, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack
A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
Bryan Kohberger’s classmates say Idaho murder suspect was bullied in school before personality shift
Former friends of a PhD criminology student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students have described him as a socially awkward, bullied and academically gifted young man who had a personality shift in high school. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police. According to the Washington State University website, Mr Kohberger is a PhD graduate student in the criminal justice and criminology department in...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders
SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
borderreport.com
Sinaloa cartel members attempt to break out of Mexican prison
Authorities prevented a prison break attempt at a male prison in Cieneguillas, in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Sunday. Two police officers and two inmates were injured in the incident. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the rapid action of the police, army and the National...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
Authorities tracked the Idaho student killings suspect cross-country to Pennsylvania, sources say
Authorities tracked the man charged in the killings of four Idaho college students all the way to Pennsylvania and surveilled him for several days before finally arresting him on Friday, sources told CNN.
Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state
Investigators say eight girls ranging in age from 11 to 16 who ran away from away from their home in Arizona were found in Washington state. The FBI says the girls were wives of Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet. KPNX’s Chase Golightly reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
