Brooklyn Park, MN

fox9.com

Brooklyn Park police involved in 2 separate pursuits early Thursday

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park Police reported terminating two separate car chases early Thursday morning. At 12:35 a.m., officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North. The driver refused to stop and began to flee southbound on Brooklyn Boulevard into Brooklyn Center.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Park Police: Man who fired at officer killed himself

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who fired shots at a Brooklyn Park police officer died when he shot himself Wednesday night, authorities say. The incident began just before 9 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called 911 to report what sounded like a gunshot outside a home on the 8700 block of Maplebrook Parkway North, police said. The first officer to arrive came under fire from what appeared to be a shotgun, with the squad car getting struck by gunfire.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Man found fatally shot in car near U.S. Bank Stadium: Police

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found in a car with gunshot wounds near U.S. Bank Stadium Friday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue. When officers responded to the report of a shooting, they found a man in his 20s sitting inside a running vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.

MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
MEDINA, MN
knsiradio.com

Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater

(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigate fatal shooting near HCMC in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the vicinity of Hennepin Healthcare Friday evening.According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. A man in his 20s was sitting in a running car in the parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South.He was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, and died at the scene.No one has been arrested. An investigation is ongoing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

4 suspects charged in fatal Mall of America shooting

(KSTP) – Formal charges have been filed against multiple people suspected of having a role in a fatal shooting at Mall of America late last week. According to court records, prosecutors have charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Semaj Longstreet with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Charges: Mall of America shooters chased, confronted, killed 19-year-old

Charges filed Thursday against four teens detailed a chaotic scene Friday at the Mall of America's Nordstrom store before the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Prosecutors say several males were arguing in the men's clothing department when four of them ran after Hudson and two of his friends. Witnesses...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
River Falls Journal

2022 in Review: Apple River stabbing case far from over

On July 30, 2022, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu, a mechanical engineer from Prior Lake, Minnesota, is alleged to have stabbed five people, killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and seriously injuring four other people while tubing on the Apple River upstream from the Highway 35/Highway 64 bridge in the Town of Somerset. The...
SOMERSET, WI

