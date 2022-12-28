Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl
There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
Look: Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Star
The football world is praying for an Ohio State star on Saturday evening. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover has been transported to a local hospital. Stover was reportedly in serious pain on Saturday evening. Stover exited the first half of the game with an apparent injury. He did not return...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Football World Reacts To The Hit On Marvin Harrison Jr.
On Saturday night, the Georgia Bulldogs entered the Peach Bowl as the favorite over Ohio State. The Buckeyes appear to have not received the memo. Through just over three quarters of play, it's Ohio State that looks like the clearly better team. The Buckeyes hold a 38-24 lead over the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win
Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish
The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
Look: Texas Tech Responds To Lane Kiffin's Major Accusations
Late Wednesday night, an unfortunate story emerged following Texas Tech's win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Following the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said an opposing player spit at one of his own players and suggested the player uttered a racial slur at his player. "There...
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Look: Mother of Top Recruit Didn't Want Son To Play For Deion Sanders
Five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II had plenty of big-name suitors before choosing to sign with the Texas Longhorns last week. 247Sports' No. 6 wideout in the 2023 class, Cook was pursued by Michigan, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oregon before committing to Steve Sarkisian's squad on ...
College Football Player's Grandfather Killed Before Bowl Game
Iowa topped Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes had some tragic news to share following the victory. The grandfather of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell died in a car accident while he was in town for the bowl game. "Iowa LB...
Ex-Broncos Running Back Makes Russell Wilson Opinion Clear
Russell Wilson has become an easy target during the Denver Broncos' disastrous season, but a former teammate reached a breaking point Thursday. Melvin Gordon, who got released by Denver earlier this season, responded to a Twitter post from Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy defending the quarterback. "Preach!" Can't talk too...
Cowboys Adding Running Back For Thursday Night's Game
With Dallas Cowboys leading rusher Tony Pollard being listed as inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, another running back is going to be getting some spare snaps. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Ollison will...
