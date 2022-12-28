ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kait 8

Marion DE/LB Antanius Tiggs commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State has an NEA addition to its recruiting class. Marion defensive end/linebacker Antanius Tiggs announced his commitment to the Red Wolves on his Twitter Saturday afternoon. Tiggs played a big role on the Patriots team the past few seasons, helping Marion to deep playoff runs...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Top 8 Stories of 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
MONETTE, AR
Kait 8

Crash involving horse causes significant delays

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Craighead County caused a slowdown for those traveling for the weekend. The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road 766 just down the road from KAIT. The crash occurred after a car struck...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

House damaged in fire, police investigating

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola firefighters had to battle one final task before wrapping up 2022. On Saturday, Dec. 31, crews responded to a house fire shortly at 6 p.m. on Mockingbird Lane. According to the Osceola Fire Department, firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home,...
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

New county officials sworn in for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year means new faces for those behind the scenes. A swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday, Jan. 1 for elected officials across Craighead County. Judge Marvin Day swore in those officials, many of whom were there for the first time. “We’ve got some new...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

