Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30
On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement. Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season. Green Bay selected...
Patrick Mahomes’ warning to Chiefs ahead of Broncos game in Week 17
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 17 clash against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos having already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, the star quarterback knows better than to rest on his laurels despite the Broncos’ franchise turbulence this season. Speaking with reporters...
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?
BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl
There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
Football World Reacts To The Hit On Marvin Harrison Jr.
On Saturday night, the Georgia Bulldogs entered the Peach Bowl as the favorite over Ohio State. The Buckeyes appear to have not received the memo. Through just over three quarters of play, it's Ohio State that looks like the clearly better team. The Buckeyes hold a 38-24 lead over the...
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Dan Quinn Done in Dallas? Can Jerry's Wallet Keep Cowboys Coach?
Cowboys coach Dan Quinn is “where his feet are,” as he likes to say. And he is also where Jerry Jones’ wallet is. But another cycle is about to test that "love'' ... and maybe test that wallet.
Cowboys Adding Running Back For Thursday Night's Game
With Dallas Cowboys leading rusher Tony Pollard being listed as inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, another running back is going to be getting some spare snaps. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Ollison will...
Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish
The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Accused Of Fighting Cop
Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested on Saturday morning. According to reports, he allegedly fought the police. The Atlanta Police Department pulled Batson over on Saturday morning for speeding and failing to stay in his lane. The police thought he was intoxicated before this situation turned physical. An officer...
ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game
No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
