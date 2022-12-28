Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center welcomes its first baby of 2023
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, first-time parents Kim and Kalob welcomed Violet Zuri at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured...
Kait 8
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
Kait 8
House damaged in fire, police investigating
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola firefighters had to battle one final task before wrapping up 2022. On Saturday, Dec. 31, crews responded to a house fire shortly at 6 p.m. on Mockingbird Lane. According to the Osceola Fire Department, firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home,...
Kait 8
Crash involving horse causes significant delays
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Craighead County caused a slowdown for those traveling for the weekend. The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road 766 just down the road from KAIT. The crash occurred after a car struck...
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
Kait 8
KLEK radio host gains her wings
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
Historic Thomas Moore House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1896
Thomas Moore House, 435 Lester St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri taken in 2014.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Moore acquired the lot for the house on March 29, 1895, and his house was constructed the following year. Moore, a successful businessman in the late 1800s, served as mayor for one term in 1887. Governor William Stone had appointed Moore the Butler County Collector in 1896.
Kait 8
Starting the year with a hike
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Hikers got an opportunity to welcome the new year with mother nature. Crowley’s Ridge State Park hosted a unique “Midnight Hike” on New Year’s Eve, which allowed hikers to trek through the park’s trails after dark. Park Interpreter Pearl Jangjiravat said...
Kait 8
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed. According to Arkansas State Police, Ladarius T. Heard, of Bono, died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Police said Heard was making a left-hand turn onto southbound Highway 63 in Bono; the second vehicle was headed northbound.
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Kait 8
Ringing in the new year downtown
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People headed to downtown Jonesboro to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year, and with it, resolutions, and reflections over the past year. Marcus Johnson and Daphanie Ehrmann were shopping around during the day and said they felt they had a pretty good year.
Kait 8
Highway crash results in injuries
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County on Thursday evening. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t...
Kait 8
New county officials sworn in for 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year means new faces for those behind the scenes. A swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday, Jan. 1 for elected officials across Craighead County. Judge Marvin Day swore in those officials, many of whom were there for the first time. “We’ve got some new...
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
Kait 8
A New Year’s celebration two years in the making
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With 2023 just around the corner, many are excited to celebrate New Year’s Eve. For some, including the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro, it’s the first time they are going to have a proper celebration since 2020. “We had a New Year’s Eve party that...
Kait 8
Highway 63 causing concerns for daily drivers
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A concerning stretch of heavily traveled road. Highway 63 near Bono has seen a handful of crashes in the last month, two of those taking the lives of five people total. The first fatal crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 1, where Arkansas State Police said four...
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
Kait 8
Cab service offering free rides for New Year’s Eve
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Dunklin County Cab has had the back of New Year’s Eve goers for almost 30 years. Through SafeCab, the cab service offers free rides home to those gallivanting during New Year’s Eve. SafeCab ran through sponsorships, but in recent years, it has lost them due to various reasons.
Kait 8
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner brings joy to the homeless
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you be one bad decision or a few bad decisions away from being homeless? That’s probably not something you’ve ever thought about. This month’s Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner cares deeply for those who find themselves in just such a situation. Region...
