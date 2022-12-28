Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: San Mateo; Santa Clara FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE SAN FRANCISQUITO CREEK * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, San Mateo and Santa Clara, along the San Francisquito Creek at Palo Alto. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palo Alto, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Stanford, Portola Valley and West Menlo Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

