weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 430 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 AM PST, Local law enforcement reported ongoing street flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Watsonville, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken and Aptos Hills- Larkin Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued at 9 AM PST.this afternoon at 400 PM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. Cosumnes River Near McConnell affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting Sacramento, Amador and El Dorado Counties. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PST Sunday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to 18.9 feet late tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.3 feet on 02/18/1986. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 20:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued at 9 AM PST.this afternoon at 400 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. Cosumnes River Near McConnell affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting Sacramento, Amador and El Dorado Counties. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.2 feet, Water floods houses in Wilton. The south bank levee near Wilton is overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM PST Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM PST Sunday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 12/31/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alameda by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 04:42:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Alameda FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring and will continue through the early morning hours, specifically for Alameda Creek along Niles Canyon. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Alameda. * WHEN...Until 530 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 312 AM PST, Gauge reports indicate Alameda Creek along Niles Canyon remains at minor flood stage. - Additional runoff into the creek is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fremont, Hayward, Pleasanton, Union City and Sunol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
