Effective: 2023-01-01 03:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 20:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued at 9 AM PST.this afternoon at 400 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. Cosumnes River Near McConnell affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting Sacramento, Amador and El Dorado Counties. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.2 feet, Water floods houses in Wilton. The south bank levee near Wilton is overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM PST Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM PST Sunday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 12/31/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO