Effective: 2023-01-01 04:42:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Alameda FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring and will continue through the early morning hours, specifically for Alameda Creek along Niles Canyon. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Alameda. * WHEN...Until 530 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 312 AM PST, Gauge reports indicate Alameda Creek along Niles Canyon remains at minor flood stage. - Additional runoff into the creek is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fremont, Hayward, Pleasanton, Union City and Sunol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO