Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 430 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 AM PST, Local law enforcement reported ongoing street flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Watsonville, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken and Aptos Hills- Larkin Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo, Santa Clara by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: San Mateo; Santa Clara FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE SAN FRANCISQUITO CREEK * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, San Mateo and Santa Clara, along the San Francisquito Creek at Palo Alto. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palo Alto, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Stanford, Portola Valley and West Menlo Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alameda by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 04:42:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Alameda FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring and will continue through the early morning hours, specifically for Alameda Creek along Niles Canyon. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Alameda. * WHEN...Until 530 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 312 AM PST, Gauge reports indicate Alameda Creek along Niles Canyon remains at minor flood stage. - Additional runoff into the creek is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fremont, Hayward, Pleasanton, Union City and Sunol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
