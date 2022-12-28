1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say

The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view

A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured.

The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4.

According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or traveling slowly due to tire damage from a previous collision when the car was hit from behind by a 49-year-old Meriden man driving a Nissan Pathfinder.

The impact caused the Kia to be pushed forward into a cable barrier, as the Nissan "spun out of control" and landed in the left lane facing east, state police said.

The driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries and was transported to The Hospital of Central Connecticut. The Kia driver was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury with serious injuries, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue at 203-393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

