Victim Left In Street To Die As Hit-Run Driver Wreaks Havoc Across Philly

One man is dead and several more are wounded after a driver rampaged across Philadelphia late on Monday, Dec. 26, authorities say.

Roland White Jr., 22, was standing near the corner of West Lehigh Avenue and North Broad Street at 8:30 p.m., when a driver in a blue or silver 2005 Ford Mustang hit him, Philly police told Daily Voice.

White was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead less than 10 minutes after first responders arrived on the scene, officials said.

Investigators say the unidentified suspect, believed to be a woman, caused at least two other hit-and-run accidents just prior to fatally striking White, leaving a trail of destruction from the Delaware River to Glenwood.

The rampage began on North Delaware Avenue near the Rivers Casino, where detectives say she struck a passing motorist on a scooter. While pulling around the valet parking lot to flee, she hit three more cars, police said.

The scooter driver, a 51-year-old man, was hospitalized with a shattered lower leg but is listed in stable condition, they continued. A 48-year-old woman who was in one of the cars was treated for a "minor injury."

Then, authorities said, the driver traveled west into the city, hitting a bicyclist near the intersection of North Broad and Spring Garden streets. That victim, a 53-year-old man, was also hospitalized in stable condition, they added.

She continued north on Broad Street, and just minutes after the bicyclist was struck, Roland White Jr. was dead.

"My brother is gone and my family is hurting," his sister LeNaya White told 6abc. "She hit my brother and she just left him there. Didn't even get to say goodbye."

On Facebook, LeNaya encouraged well-wishers to attend a vigil at the intersection of North Broad and West Lehigh scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

"All he ever wanted was for everyone to be together despite all our differences," she wrote of her brother.

"Although my family and I appreciate your condolences and concern, all we need right now is peace and time to heal. Candlelight is tomorrow... until then give us peace, please."

Anyone who can identify the driver is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-685-3181, or to text the secure tipline at 215-686-8477.

