Briggs: Is Ohio State football slipping? Buckeyes have golden chance to rewrite narrative

ATLANTA — F. Scott Fitzgerald once famously observed, “There are no second acts in American lives.”

The great novelist also never met the 2022 Ohio State football team.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said being here for Saturday night’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against top-ranked Georgia feels like no less than “a second lease on life.”

And who can argue?

Pardoned after a loss to Michigan that appeared to sentence Ohio State to nine months of existential angst without parole, the Buckeyes not only have a chance to travel the most redemptive holiday-season arc this side of A Christmas Carol (humor me here) and win a national title, perhaps with a score-settling, axis-tilting championship win over the Wolverines.

They can rewrite the narrative of a program losing its swagger.

“We've all been eager to get back on the field and prove everybody wrong,” defensive end Jack Sawyer said Wednesday.

That might sound nuts.

Complaining about a team that’s 11-1 and one of four teams in the playoffs? That’s like complaining about the taxes on your superyacht, no?

But ...

When you tie so much of your identity into one defining game — as Ohio State does against Michigan — and you lose that game by multiple touchdowns in consecutive seasons, it’s no small deal.

Add in a few recent recruiting setbacks — including a decommitment this month from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the top overall prospect in the 2024 class — and concerns about the Buckeyes’ dexterity in the NIL space, and the perception of a program in decline is real.

Now, is the perception real?

Good question.

Depends on your outlook.

Take the opinions of two my Buckeye friends, Oscar the Optimist and Grouch McGloom.

Oscar: Sure, the big game was a bummer, but come on, we’re going to shoot Day to the moon because he lost twice to really good Michigan teams? Have we really lost all perspective? Heck, I’m old enough to remember when Urban Meyer lost three times in four games. Day has lost five times in 50 games — all to top-five teams — and still has the recruiting machine humming. (Ohio State’s ‘23 class ranks sixth, per 247Sports, but has the third-highest average star rating, behind Alabama and Georgia.) You can’t win ‘em all. Enjoy the ride.

Grouch: Yeah, the ride off the cliff. Sorry, if Day couldn’t beat Michigan this year — at home ... in perfect conditions ... with the Wolverines missing their best player — when will he? Face it: The guy is a carpetbagger from New England who just doesn’t get the rivalry like Urban, Tressel, and Woody. Yeah, his record is good, but I know a program that’s losing its edge and toughness when I see one. If the standard is beating Michigan and winning national titles, Day isn’t our guy.

My take: The truth is somewhere in between, though I lean toward siding with Oscar.

When your seasons are a zero-sum game — as they have become at Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, the three schools that enter every year now with a championship-or-bust standard — your program might not be in a completely sane place, but it is in a good place. The nuclear-level meltdown to the Buckeyes’ latest loss to Michigan reflects as much.

“I used to tell our staff and our players that this is arguably the most pressure-packed job and program in America,” Meyer said. “You don't have to be here. We all chose to be here, so we all chose to be held to the standard that most people are not held to. Greatness is extremely hard, but embrace it. That's the way it is. You're not going to change that.

“I heard someone say, ‘They’ve got to deemphasize the [Michigan] game.’ Are you out of your mind? Good luck doing that. That’s not going to happen. So that’s life in the big city. When people expect greatness, that means you’re in the right place.””

Now, the pressure is on again, and the opportunity of a lifetime awaits the Buckeyes at the Peach Bowl.

Maybe the program is slipping, and maybe Ohio State will go down quietly here. If it can’t beat Michigan, what makes us think it will beat reigning national champion Georgia — an equally physical and more talented version of the Wolverines — in its backyard?

But what if it can?

Is there a surer way to reverse momentum and rewrite a narrative?

The Buckeyes are embracing their second chance, the bigger the stakes, the better.

“That’s what you come here for,” running back Chip Trayanum said. “As long as we get this big one, I feel like hopefully all that noise will go away.”