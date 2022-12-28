Upcoming events at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the following shows:

Frankie Valli and The Four Season on Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is an American legend. His career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles. Ticket prices are $72.50 to $120, plus applicable fees.Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, on her The Have It All Tour, will perform on Jan. 14 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $24.75 to $54.75, plus applicable fees.The Atlanta Opera presents Don Giovanni on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m., Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. The murderous Don Giovanni deceives women with impunity, leaving destruction in his wake. This Don Juan is not just a rakish cad but someone much more sinister. Glamour, grit, and the glow of neon infuse this film noir production in which Kristine McIntyre directs the action on the stage and Atlanta Opera Music Director Arthur Fagen leads The Atlanta Opera Orchestra. Sung in Italian with English Supertitles Ticket prices are $43 to $148, plus applicable fees.Comedian Jim Gaffigan, on his Dark Pale Tour, will perform on Feb. 2-3 at 7 p.m., Feb. 4 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. Ticket prices are $34.75 to $94.75, plus applicable fees.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbenergycentre.com/events .