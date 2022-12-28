Even though YouTuber Trisha Paytas egged rumors on, she will not be appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' a Bravo rep confirmed

Trisha Paytas on "Celebrity Big Brother." Karwai Tang

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has fueled speculation that she's joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"There is no truth to this at all," a rep for Bravo owner NBCUniversal told Insider.

In a recent interview, Paytas said she'd be good on the reality show despite never having seen it.

Contrary to speculation on Twitter, including some chatter fueled by the YouTuber herself, Trisha Paytas will not be appearing on the next season of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"There is no truth to this at all," Jennifer Geisser, the executive vice president of communications and talent relations for NBCUniversal, told Insider in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Bravo fan account Real Bravoholic tweeted that Paytas — a controversy-ridden YouTuber who recently got married and welcomed her first child — had signed onto the popular franchise, which chronicles the lavish lifestyles and interpersonal drama of Beverly Hills socialites like Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kyle Richards. The false announcement from @RealBravoholic has been retweeted over 800 times and liked 15,000 times.

Paytas also retweeted the post, and shared a TikTok video where she sarcastically confirmed the news . "It's an announcement, but it's not my biggest announcement," the creator said. Furthermore, in an interview earlier this week with radio host Zach Sang, Paytas quipped that she'd "be good on that show" even though she'd "never seen it."

Paytas did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

While she won't be getting her diamond anytime soon — the show's famous prop and parlance for cast members — Paytas' YouTube videos have been featured on "Beverly Hills" in the past. In one scene back in 2018 , cast members reacted with curiosity and glee to one of Paytas' mukbang videos, wherein she's filmed eating copious amounts of pizza.

Paytas is also no stranger to reality TV. In 2017 she appeared in the UK iteration of "Celebrity Big Brother" — though she quit the series after just 11 days. She was also cast in a YouTube-native series modeled after "Big Brother" called " The Reality House " in 2019, which is hosted by fellow vloggers Jc Caylen and Kian Lawley.

Paytas, a self-confessed troll , has been a lightning rod for YouTube controversy throughout her fifteen-year tenure on the platform. She's perhaps best known for her public spats with fellow creators like David Dobrik, Ethan Klein, Shane Dawson, and Gabbie Hanna.

That said, the drama surrounding Paytas has largely subsided following the birth of her first daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon . Since September, the 34-year-old has maintained an active but relatively copacetic social presence.