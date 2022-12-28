ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry doubtful with hip injury

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuW9C_0jwxRcGE00

The Tennessee Titans will move toward a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful with a hip injury.

The Titans are just 7-8 in the AFC South but are tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henry, 28, is second in the NFL with 1,429 yards rushing this season. He gained 126 yards on 23 carries in last weekend’s 19-14 loss to the lowly Houston Texans in his third consecutive game of at least 100 yards and eighth this season. He had a 48-yard touchdown run in the game.

The Titans already are without quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is out for the season with an ankle injury. Malik Willis was 14-of-23 passing for 99 yards and two interceptions against the Texans.

Running back Hassan Haskins is listed as second on the Titans’ depth chart. The rookie out of Michigan has just 50 yards rushing this season on 11 carries. Undrafted rookie Julius Chestnut has 13 yards on five carries.

Henry, who has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, has gained 8,226 yards on 1,720 carries over his seven NFL seasons out of Alabama, with 78 touchdowns. He has 126 career receptions for three more TDs.

Tennessee cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) also was listed as doubtful for Thursday, as was linebacker Denico Autry (biceps), while safety Amani Hooker (knee) was listed as out.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy