Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Michael Bidwill Hasn't Informed Kliff Kingsbury on Future With Cardinals
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday that Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has yet to reveal future plans to current head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Bears
Read more on the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions in their Week 17 divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review
One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl Game
Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Reality will quickly set in for...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 17 got started on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys outlasting the Tennessee Titans in the TNF finale. It wasn't exactly a stellar game for managers in their fantasy championships, as standouts Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry both sat out. This is the unfortunate reality of Week 17 in...
Nick Saban's advice to Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. about NFL draft
Nick Saban gave advice to Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL draft after the Sugar Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert Among People to Rescue Family from Helicopter Water Landing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among the bystanders to help rescue a man and his family from a helicopter that had to make an emergency landing in the water near Davis Islands in Tampa on Thursday, according to Matt Cohen of the Tampa Bay Times. Gabbert was on...
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit
The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware
The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
Bleacher Report
Eyabi Okie NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan Edge
– Impressive get-off with his quick reaction to the snap and good acceleration off the line of scrimmage; he can put pressure on offensive tackles vertically as a pass-rusher. – Uses head/shoulder fakes during the stem phase of a rush to help set up his moves. – He has the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Week 17 got underway on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans battled in the Thursday Night Football finale. Tennessee might have set a few fantasy managers back by sitting several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also inactive for the...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Day Ripped by Ohio State Fans After Georgia Loss Despite CJ Stroud's Performance
It's hard to imagine C.J. Stroud playing much better on Saturday night. And against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, it still wasn't enough. Despite holding a 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Ohio State couldn't hold on against Georgia, losing 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal for the ages.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young Hyped as Top Pick by Twitter as Alabama Beats Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Bryce Young couldn't call it a career with Alabama without enjoying one more prolific performance. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner went 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 9 Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. As you'd expect, Young was...
Bleacher Report
Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury
The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Bleacher Report
NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January
NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been a welcomed addition to ESPN's college football broadcasts, but he couldn't stick around for the entirety of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan. During ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show," Griffin took a phone call at the...
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Players on Defense Ending 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak
No matter whether a team is destined for the NFL playoffs or hurtling toward the offseason, it's exciting to watch an unexpected breakout player emerge. Earlier in the week, we highlighted six offensive players on a late-season hot streak. Now, it's the defense's turn. While each choice is subjective, the...
