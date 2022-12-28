ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review

One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl Game

Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Reality will quickly set in for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit

The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Bleacher Report

49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware

The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Eyabi Okie NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan Edge

– Impressive get-off with his quick reaction to the snap and good acceleration off the line of scrimmage; he can put pressure on offensive tackles vertically as a pass-rusher. – Uses head/shoulder fakes during the stem phase of a rush to help set up his moves. – He has the...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
Bleacher Report

Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January

NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Players on Defense Ending 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak

No matter whether a team is destined for the NFL playoffs or hurtling toward the offseason, it's exciting to watch an unexpected breakout player emerge. Earlier in the week, we highlighted six offensive players on a late-season hot streak. Now, it's the defense's turn. While each choice is subjective, the...

