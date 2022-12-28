Read full article on original website
Rod Stewart shares rare Christmas photo with family, including 6 of his 8 kids
Rod Stewart and his wife posed with their extended family for a Christmas photo this week, giving a rare glimpse into the rocker's family life.
Kate Hudson reveals her best on-screen kiss and which co-star should be 'canceled' after their smooch
Kate Hudson revealed which former co-star she had her favorite on-screen kiss with and why she doesn't think her "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" character Andy should be canceled.
Idaho murder suspect Kohberger's Pennsylvania classmates say he was 'bright,' awkward, bullied in school
A friend of the suspect arrested in connection with the Idaho quadruple murder told Fox News Digital that the Bryan Christopher Kohlberger she knew was a genius who was interested in what makes "humans tick" but had trouble relating to other peers.
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Moab murders: Utah suspect's 'significant other' knew about slayings for months and kept quiet, police reveal
Moab murder suspect Adam Pinkusiewicz had a 'significant other' who knew about the double shooting but did not come forward, police revealed Thursday.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who died by suicide, likely sank 'deeper and deeper into a coma': expert
Ivy League student Misrach Ewunetie, who took a fatal dose of antidepressants, likely felt as though she was drifting off to sleep, according to a former medical examiner.
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton ‘clutched her pearls’ when she suggested this
Miley Cyrus discussed her New Year's hosting gig with Dolly Parton this week and reflected on her wild 20s and her New Year's resolution inspired by her country legend godmother.
Nancy Grace dissects revelations from the Idaho murders suspect: He went in with the 'intent to kill'
"Fox Nation" host Nancy Grace reacts to news of a suspect in custody in the Idaho murders and analyzes what's next in the investigation on 'Hannity.'
Todd, Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah says she 'can't have a kid' or 'get married' while parents in prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah is getting candid about how her life will be affected by her parents' prison time. She revealed on her "Unlocked" podcast that she is "grieving the loss of parents that are still alive."
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrested in killings of 4 university students
Idaho police have suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger in custody more than six weeks after four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed as they slept in a rental home near campus.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources
Bryan Kohberger is wearing a suicide-prevention vest while he is being held in Pennsylvania following his arrest for the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Teen actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed
A cause of death for 18-year-old Tyler Sanders has been revealed, several months after the teen actor was discovered dead in his home. An initial investigation had been opened after his death.
Missing West Virginia woman Gretchen Fleming last seen at bar with person of interest, police
West Virginia police have identified a person of interest in the disappearance of a 27-year-old woman who vanished after leaving a bar nearly four weeks ago.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Idaho murders: Slain student's dad says alleged killer's arrest is 'first sense of joy' in weeks
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves the arrest of her alleged killer is the "first sense of joy in seven weeks."
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Boston teen charged after 'sucker punching' referee during basketball game: 'It's a shame'
A high school basketball player in Massachusetts is charged with assault and battery after allegedly sucker punching a ref during a game at Cohasset Middle-High School.
