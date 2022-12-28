Read full article on original website
Related
52 hospitals, health systems that laid off 4K workers in 2022
Dozens of U.S. hospitals filed layoff notices in 2022. Some are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. Below are 52 hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered cutting jobs, laying off employees or planning to do so since January...
Baptist Health suffers $227M loss as expenses rise and investment values slump
Losses on investment, costs associated with converting to the Epic electronic health records system, and excess labor expenses dragged Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health to an overall loss of over $227 million in fiscal 2022. Much of that loss was experienced in the fourth quarter ending Sept. 30, particularly on the investment side.
30 health systems with strong finances in 2022
Here are 30 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions in 2022, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Advocate Aurora Health has an "AA" rating and...
Kentucky's Baptist Health reports steep investment losses for 2022
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health has reported audited losses for fiscal 2022 of over $176 million amid a steep decline in the value of its investments. The $176.4 million loss compares with a net gain of $372.6 million in 2021. The period for both years ends Aug. 31. While expenses increased...
Physician group backs controversial Texas hospital
Physician-Led Healthcare for America said the expansion of a physician-owned hospital near the Texas-Mexico border is a "win" for patients. CMS granted a "high Medicaid facility" expansion request from Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville. The Federation of American...
8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Centura Health in Centennial, Colo.,. a vice president of nursing and CNO for Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.
Physician and nursing informatics leaders on the top trend of 2022
Chief medical informatics officers and chief nursing informatics officers are gaining new powers and prestige in the health IT sector. Becker's reached out to nine CNIOs and CMIOs to learn what the top trend in health informatics was in 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Benjamin...
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 21:. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. The American Hospital Association has selected Chris DeRienzo, MD, to serve as senior vice president and chief physician executive — a...
California hospital to close sooner than planned
Severe staffing shortages at Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital are forcing permanent closure sooner than expected, according to a report from ABC 30 Action News. The hospital had been working on an affiliation agreement with Trinity Health earlier this year, but the deal fell through because Trinity didn't accept the conditions set forth by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Madera originally planned to file for bankruptcy and cease operations in its hospital Jan. 3. Clinics were due to close by Jan. 10.
Christus taps construction partner for $95M expansion project
Irving, Texas-based Christus Health tapped Skanska AB, a Swedish construction firm, for a $95 million expansion project of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills Hospital in San Antonio, Markets Insider reported Dec. 29. The expansion project consists of a five-level concrete tower addition to the hospital. Construction will be completed in...
HCA unit plans new mental health hospital in Texas
Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare plans to build a new 65,000-square-foot mental health hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, to meet growing demand for such facilities in the area. The proposed hospital, which will feature 88 inpatient beds split between 24 for adolescents, 48 for adults and 16 for seniors, would also...
He was the hospital's financial auditor. Now he's its CEO.
When Brian Barta walks into a room, the first thing he does is start asking questions. He learned the practice as a financial auditor — enter openly, collect data, gain as much information as possible before setting a plan in action. Now, he's using that same approach to crack into a different realm as CEO of Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital.
10 women on the move
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 22:. 1. Andrea Patstone was promoted to regional president of Portland-based MaineHealth's Coastal Region. 2. Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, was selected as the new chief nursing officer at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.). 3. Katie Hatcher was...
What CVS did in 2022: 5 takeaways
From major acquisitions to dealing with the pharmacist burnout crisis, CVS had a busy 2022. Here the five biggest CVS stories Becker's covered in 2022:. CVS joined Walmart and other pharmacy chains to block or delay ADHD medication prescriptions from online telehealth companies. Some pharmacies have expressed concern that these drugs are prescribed with little oversight.
The worst month for layoffs has arrived
As curtains close on the holiday season, historical data suggests that layoffs are right around the corner, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 16. January is the highest month for layoff and discharges, followed closely by December, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The trend began around 2000 as companies stopped fearing the social implications of leaving people jobless during the winter holidays, according to the Journal.
5 health systems win pharmacy services awards
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists bestowed five health systems with "best practices" awards in early December. 1. Duke University Hospital, based in Durham, N.C., received the Success of an Expedited Pharmacy Technician Training Program to Augment the Workforce Needs of an Institution award. The team includes Tyler Vest, PharmD;...
Former Cerner exec backs medtech startup
Paul Black, the former chief operating officer of Cerner, has invested in Kansas City-based medtech startup Community CareLink, the Kansas City Business Journal reported Dec. 28. Mr. Black is joining the board of directors and becoming a minority shareholder of the digital behavioral health company. Previously, Mr. Black served as...
New $400M California hospital takes initial step to fruition
The construction of a new $400 million hospital for Lancaster, Calif.-based Antelope Valley Medical Center was taken one step closer to reality following approval by the system's new board of directors to set up a $50 million investment vehicle, according to an Antelope Valley Press Dec. 27 report. The $50...
Garnet Health terminates CEO
Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has ended its contract with president and CEO Alfred Pilong Jr. The health system's board terminated Mr. Pilong after the first year of a three-year contract, the Mid-Hudson News reported Dec. 30. Jerry Dunlavey — the health system's current vice president of operations and COO of Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills in Monticello, N.Y. — was named interim president and CEO.
Baptist Health selects new pharmacy director
Baptist Health Floyd named Evan Hampton, PharmD, its pharmacy director, effective Jan. 1. Most recently, Dr. Hampton was its pharmacy operations manager, a role in which he helped set up the COVID-19 immunization clinic and the monoclonal antibiotic infusion clinic, according to a news release from the New Albany, Ind., medical center.
