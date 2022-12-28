Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
spectrumnews1.com
Business built on second chances, reopens to expand its mission
HAMILTON, Ohio — For the first time in months, the Fringe Coffee House kitchen is buzzing. After a temporary closure, employees are busier than ever, shuttling cup after cup of lattes, teas and espressos out to their new, larger lounge while managing a new drive-thru window. For founder Patrick...
WKRC
Hershey's sued after heavy metals found in chocolate
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Hershey's after the company allegedly misled buyers about the presence of lead and another harmful chemical in its dark chocolate. The proposed lawsuit comes only weeks after Consumer Reports shared research indicating high amounts of heavy metals in dark chocolate.
WKRC
Historical social security change beginning in January
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Social security recipients will receive a larger monthly benefit beginning in January. The annual cost-of-living adjustment will rise by 8.7% to help recipients cope with high inflation. This is the largest such increase in over 40 years. Roughly 70 million people will receive this increase, following...
Bob and Carol Griffin make donation of Mercedes-Benz Metris vans to CHNK Behavioral Health
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received a generous gift of two new Mercedes-Benz Metris vans courtesy of Bob and Carol Griffin. The Griffins and family members are long-time supporters of the organization, which serves abused, neglected, traumatized, and at-risk youth. In partnership with staff at Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness, they regularly invite CHNK’s youth in residential care to visit Griffin Elite and utilize the facility’s equipment and recreation areas. The opportunity adds holistic value to each client’s treatment experience, creating both mental and physical health benefits. The Griffins have donated in the past as well – in 2020, they donated two Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans, which are still in use today at CHNK.
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Covington changes police application requirements in effort to expand pool of potential candidates
Hoping to expand the pool of candidates eligible to become police officers, Covington leaders have tweaked the application requirements to give weight to continuous employment in areas unrelated to law enforcement. The Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved a change that would allow someone with a work history of two...
lovelandmagazine.com
Spread the word: Important Clermont County, Ohio internet survey/test
Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County Commissioners want to have strong, high-speed Internet access county-wide. According to a media release they say that based on raw census data and comparisons of other regions, thousands would benefit from available and affordable broadband. “Many are not served or under-served.”. An online...
WLWT 5
City manager talks about efforts being done to help tenants at Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI — It is impossible to know if better days are ahead at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartment complex. But on Wednesday, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long spelled out what is being done to try to improve living conditions at the Hartwell complex. The way the city sees it,...
hbsdealer.com
Mean Green expands in Ohio
Mean Green, a battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer, announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. “At Mean Green, we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, the parent company.
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
WLWT 5
90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home
NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
Cincinnati Animal CARE sees progress after year of challenges
Since Black Friday, 645 animals have been adopted, transferred to rescue, or reunited with their families. 380 have gone to foster homes.
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
Comments / 0