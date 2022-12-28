ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Business built on second chances, reopens to expand its mission

HAMILTON, Ohio — For the first time in months, the Fringe Coffee House kitchen is buzzing. After a temporary closure, employees are busier than ever, shuttling cup after cup of lattes, teas and espressos out to their new, larger lounge while managing a new drive-thru window. For founder Patrick...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Hershey's sued after heavy metals found in chocolate

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Hershey's after the company allegedly misled buyers about the presence of lead and another harmful chemical in its dark chocolate. The proposed lawsuit comes only weeks after Consumer Reports shared research indicating high amounts of heavy metals in dark chocolate.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Historical social security change beginning in January

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Social security recipients will receive a larger monthly benefit beginning in January. The annual cost-of-living adjustment will rise by 8.7% to help recipients cope with high inflation. This is the largest such increase in over 40 years. Roughly 70 million people will receive this increase, following...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bob and Carol Griffin make donation of Mercedes-Benz Metris vans to CHNK Behavioral Health

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received a generous gift of two new Mercedes-Benz Metris vans courtesy of Bob and Carol Griffin. The Griffins and family members are long-time supporters of the organization, which serves abused, neglected, traumatized, and at-risk youth. In partnership with staff at Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness, they regularly invite CHNK’s youth in residential care to visit Griffin Elite and utilize the facility’s equipment and recreation areas. The opportunity adds holistic value to each client’s treatment experience, creating both mental and physical health benefits. The Griffins have donated in the past as well – in 2020, they donated two Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans, which are still in use today at CHNK.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell

Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

Spread the word: Important Clermont County, Ohio internet survey/test

Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County Commissioners want to have strong, high-speed Internet access county-wide. According to a media release they say that based on raw census data and comparisons of other regions, thousands would benefit from available and affordable broadband. “Many are not served or under-served.”. An online...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
hbsdealer.com

Mean Green expands in Ohio

Mean Green, a battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer, announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. “At Mean Green, we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, the parent company.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home

NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
CINCINNATI, OH

