Louisiana State

Ed Delauter
3d ago

"We are committed to working with our regulators to resolve outstanding FERC issues for the benefit of our customers.” .......... 😆😅😂🤣😆😅😂

Old fat man
3d ago

that over billing is what the power company called pocket money for the higher ups

bigeasymagazine.com

Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

LaPlace woman undercharged by Entergy forced to pay thousands

Sky-high Entergy bills are an issue that comes as no surprise to many people living in Southeast Louisiana, but one woman says her high bill is no fault of her own. Suzanne Robinson in LaPlace says Entergy mistakenly undercharged her for six months and is now required to pay her $2546.50 bill within six months.
LAPLACE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Entergy Subsidiary Must Repay Millions To Overcharged Customers

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says an Entergy subsidiary owes millions of dollars to customers who were overcharged for years. The Louisiana Public Service Commission supports the agency's findings about System Energy Resources, Inc. SERI reportedly overbilled customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans, and Entergy Arkansas. The company is...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states’ unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
ARKANSAS STATE

