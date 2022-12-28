Read full article on original website
Ed Delauter
3d ago
"We are committed to working with our regulators to resolve outstanding FERC issues for the benefit of our customers.” .......... 😆😅😂🤣😆😅😂
Reply
3
Old fat man
3d ago
that over billing is what the power company called pocket money for the higher ups
Reply
4
Related
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers
Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced.
WDSU
LaPlace woman undercharged by Entergy forced to pay thousands
Sky-high Entergy bills are an issue that comes as no surprise to many people living in Southeast Louisiana, but one woman says her high bill is no fault of her own. Suzanne Robinson in LaPlace says Entergy mistakenly undercharged her for six months and is now required to pay her $2546.50 bill within six months.
bizmagsb.com
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
iheart.com
Entergy Subsidiary Must Repay Millions To Overcharged Customers
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says an Entergy subsidiary owes millions of dollars to customers who were overcharged for years. The Louisiana Public Service Commission supports the agency's findings about System Energy Resources, Inc. SERI reportedly overbilled customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans, and Entergy Arkansas. The company is...
Entergy to Refund Louisiana Customers Overcharged for 20 Years
It appears that a subsidiary of Entergy has been overcharging Louisiana Entergy customers for over 20 years. Is it time for them to pay up?
Big money refunds coming from Entergy to NOLA
The New Orleans City Council has prevailed on a pair of complaints before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that result in as much as $65-million dollars being returned to Entergy ratepayers.
Louisiana's plan to ban TikTok and how it may affect you.
Tiktok has gained major popularity in the US since it was first released in 2018. The Chinese-owned company earned its popularity after it merged with another very successful app at the time named Musical.ly which offered the same platform as TikTok.
Business Report: Entergy refunds approved
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds – now that the utility and its regulators have settled two long-running disputes.
louisianaradionetwork.com
You can now check for unclaimed property in 49 states through new national database
Louisiana’s unclaimed property program is now connected to a national database where you can check to see if you are owed money from one of 49 states. Georgia is not participating. State Treasurer John Schroder said if you’ve lived in other places you can check on one secure website-MissingMoney.com.
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
kalb.com
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
KNOE TV8
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states’ unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Arkansas lawmakers say push for permanent Daylight-Saving Time bill is bipartisan
Arkansas lawmakers said a Daylight Savings Time bill filed last week could get bipartisan support.
magnoliareporter.com
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
This Louisiana City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Louisiana.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined.
Comments / 21