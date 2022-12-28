ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Archbishop Allen Vigneron, area Catholics react to Benedict XVI's death

Michigan's Catholic community on Saturday reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, calling him a "great gift" to the church. Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of the Archdiocese of Detroit, who Benedict appointed as Archbishop of Detroit in 2009, recalled Benedict's many "gifts" in a statement Saturday morning. "While...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Café brings Yemeni coffee and culture to Garden City

This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Today we hear the story of Fares Abdulmalek, who was able to bring his love of the coffee traditions from his native Yemen to Metro Detroit during the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
allnurses.com

University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites

I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday

(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Native son honored in Pontiac

Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Oakland Hills members OK $80M renovation plan in response to clubhouse fire

The Oakland Hills Country Club's $80 million-plus plan to renovate its clubhouse destroyed in a fire in February has been approved by an overwhelming majority of members who cast ballots, a source with direct knowledge of the clubhouse plan and voting results told The Detroit News on Thursday. According to...
DETROIT, MI

