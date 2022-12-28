ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Business Bites: Ulmers closing; Anderson ZurMuehlen merging; first marijuana dispensary moving forward in city limits; apartments completed; spas coming

Ulmers Auto and Truck Service is closing Dec. 30 as the owners are retiring. They stopped taking new work on Dec. 15 to allow time to finish existing work. Owner Greg Ulmer said his dad opened the shop in 1945 with the goal of providing “professional, full-service repair and maintenance with consistent and friendly service. We have fulfilled that dream and had the good fortune of providing mechanical services to generations of customers.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
