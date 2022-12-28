TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passengers at Tulsa International Airport continued to bear the fallout of Southwest Airlines’ ongoing scheduling woes. The carrier cancelled roughly two-thirds of its flight Thursday – including 75% of its flights in and out of Tulsa. Those passengers lucky enough to land didn’t know where their bags were. Airline employees were mostly unable to provide answers. One likened it to a massive traffic jam, saying it’ll take time to clear up.

