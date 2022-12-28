Read full article on original website
KTUL
Southwest Airlines flights on time, boarding at Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Most of the Southwest Airlines flights leaving out of the Tulsa International Airport Friday morning show on time, boarding and departed for the first time in days. Cancelled Southwest Airlines flights accounted for over half of total flights cancelled in the U.S. earlier this week,...
KTUL
Travel nightmare continues for Southwest customers in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passengers at Tulsa International Airport continued to bear the fallout of Southwest Airlines’ ongoing scheduling woes. The carrier cancelled roughly two-thirds of its flight Thursday – including 75% of its flights in and out of Tulsa. Those passengers lucky enough to land didn’t know where their bags were. Airline employees were mostly unable to provide answers. One likened it to a massive traffic jam, saying it’ll take time to clear up.
KTUL
Train equipment issues block Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A train blocking Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour caused frustration with local residents Friday. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter released a statement saying they received numerous phone calls about the incident. "We have spoken with OmniTRAX and they apologized for...
KTUL
2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
KTUL
Tulsa woman still homeless one month after apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Almost a month after her apartment burned, Talisha McClain is still sleeping in her car. McClain said she’s a breast cancer survivor. She’s had nine surgeries, the last one in August, and sometimes struggles to hold a job as a result. Just when she thought things were looking up, her home caught fire, and now she’s desperate to find a place to live.
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
KTUL
Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
KTUL
Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
KTUL
Northeastern State University awards record-setting $1.1 million in scholarships in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For the third year in a row, the Northeastern State University Foundation has set a new record for funds raised to support privately-funded scholarships to NSU students in a calendar year. For 2022, the foundation awarded 1,183 scholarships to NSU students totaling an all-time record...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso gears up for upcoming 2023 film opportunities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said on Wednesday that Oklahoma will welcome new film projects to the Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso in the new year. The facility measures 27,000 square feet and is equipped with industry-leading software and hardware technologies. This includes pro-grade editing...
KTUL
Philbrook Museum of Art to close Jan. 1-17 for a 'winter break'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum of Art will close temporarily starting the first of the year for a winter break, the museum announced Wednesday. The Philbrook will be closed through Jan. 17. Museum staff says the closure is to allow time to recharge, plan and prepare for...
KTUL
Broken Arrow businesses host New Year's Eve celebrations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With mere hours until 2022 enters the rearview mirror, people welcomed the new year across Oklahoma in all sorts of ways. Before the clock struck midnight and the ball over Times Square dropped, the balloons at Broken Arrow Roller Sports came tumbling down. Children screamed as they snatched balloons falling from above and promptly tried, sometimes succeeding, to pop them.
KTUL
Couple allegedly threatens violent acts to 11-year-old, family at Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTUL
19-year-old killed in Okmulgee County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers say a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning north of Beggs in Okmulgee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to Highway 75 just south of Happy Camp Road around 5 a.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old was driving a 2019...
KTUL
20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
KTUL
Jenks Animal Welfare to hold 'Meet and Treat' puppy adoption event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you're looking to begin the new year with a new best friend, then this event is for you. The Jenks Animal Welfare is hosting at "Meet and Treat" puppy adoption event Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jenks Police Department Headquarters.
KTUL
Armed suspect shot, killed in overnight officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department reported an overnight officer-involved shooting on Dec. 31. On Saturday at 3:30 a.m., dispatch says they received a call for assistance from the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. A Lighthorse officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near 8100...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department asking for help identifying suspects from arson incident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is searching for two people who set fire to a dispensary on Dec. 18. Police say it happened at 3 Leafs Dispensary in north Tulsa around 2 a.m. Video surveillance shows two people approaching the front of the business and setting...
KTUL
Luther Police K9 helps in arrest of two people for possession of drugs
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — With the help of their K-9 Kodi, Luther Police arrested two people after they were found with narcotics in their possession. Around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, a Luther officer pulled over Cody Barnes of Wellston for two traffic violations in the are of 3rd and Main. K-9 Kodi was deployed and alerted the officer that the vehicle had narcotics in it.
