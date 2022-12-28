Read full article on original website
Related
Deshaun Watson: ‘We all trust Kevin (Stefanski), we love Kevin, we support Kevin, we respect Kevin’
BEREA, Ohio — After every Browns loss, Kevin Stefanski lands on the hot seat of some fans and media, but Deshaun Watson stressed the importance of moving forward with his head coach and building on what they started together this season. “Yeah, it’s very important to be able to...
Deshaun Watson under pressure and more to watch when the Browns face the Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. -- The weather won’t be frightful for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this week, but the defensive front he’s facing is pretty scary. The Commanders enter Week 17 third in the league with 98 quarterback hits, trailing only the New York Jets with 103 and the 49ers with 102.
OC Alex Van Pelt: Browns would’ve gone for 2 vs. Saints; Nick Chubb rushing title would be ‘exceptional’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt revealed Thursday that the Browns would’ve gone for 2 had they scored a touchdown on their final drive in Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints. “I think that’s where we were heading,” Van Pelt said Thursday. “I know...
Denzel Ward’s 2022 season for the Browns can only be described as underachieving
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Back in April, the Browns signed cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year contract extension worth $100.5 million with $71.25 million guaranteed. In hindsight, it was the right move to make him one of the highest paid players in his position. By that point, Ward established himself as...
Joe Burrow on his friendship with Josh Allen, cruises and Buffalo’s defense: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow unexpectedly dropped some potential news when he indicated Isaiah Prince would start at right tackle against the Bills. Burrow’s track record is a little spotty this year — he told reporters receiver Ja’Marr Chase would play against the Titans earlier this season and that didn’t end up happening — but he’s otherwise stayed away from making headlines.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
92K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0