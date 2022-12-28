CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow unexpectedly dropped some potential news when he indicated Isaiah Prince would start at right tackle against the Bills. Burrow’s track record is a little spotty this year — he told reporters receiver Ja’Marr Chase would play against the Titans earlier this season and that didn’t end up happening — but he’s otherwise stayed away from making headlines.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO