ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow on his friendship with Josh Allen, cruises and Buffalo’s defense: Transcript

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow unexpectedly dropped some potential news when he indicated Isaiah Prince would start at right tackle against the Bills. Burrow’s track record is a little spotty this year — he told reporters receiver Ja’Marr Chase would play against the Titans earlier this season and that didn’t end up happening — but he’s otherwise stayed away from making headlines.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
92K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy