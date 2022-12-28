Read full article on original website
Wichita man charged with attempted murder
A Wichita man appeared in court on Friday and was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder.
Hutchinson man arrested for shooting gun outside bar
A Hutchinson man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air outside a bar the day after Christmas.
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
KWCH.com
One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car. It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon. Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life...
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
Police capture suspect in Kansas double-murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that fatally injured a man and woman and critically injured two other men all from Wichita have arrested 39-year-old Kenneth Jackson of Wichita. Just before 10p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of South Mission in...
Missing man with brain injury has been found safe
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) asked for the public's help finding a missing man Friday evening.
KAKE TV
Wichita Police report increase in violent crime, gang-related activity ahead of New Year's Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are sounding the alarm ahead of the New Year’s holiday after an increase in violent crime across the city. Police said they have seen an uptick since mid-December. The department held a press conference Friday with city leaders and community members in response.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
Wichita police and city leaders plead to community amid gang-related uptick in crime
Police showed how social media has fueled the gang violence. December has had several gang-related shootings.
KWCH.com
Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
KWCH.com
Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
Man, teen girl hospitalized after shooting in northeast Wichita, police say
Both the victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying driver of truck involved in a shots-fired case
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a truck that is involved in a shots fired case.
Man sentenced for role in events that led to deadly west Wichita hotel shooting
Wichita police have said Keion Whyte, 23, and William Cody Pottorff, 40, were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire tied to illegal drugs at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg.
Arkansas City police arrest 3 on suspicion of theft, drug charges
Arkansas City police have arrested three people on suspicion of shoplifting and drug distribution.
KWCH.com
Thieves target popular burger stand in Wichita
The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home. Updated: 9 hours ago. 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when...
kfdi.com
17-Year-Old Girl and 23-Year Old Man Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in East Wichita Shooting
Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl in east Wichita. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There they found the man and girl with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
