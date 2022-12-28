ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, KS

Two arrested after stolen car chase in western Kansas

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zC2v_0jwxPpYr00

HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been arrested following a car chase involving a stolen vehicle in western Kansas early Wednesday morning.

According to the Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff’s Office , at 3:22 a.m., they attempted to stop a confirmed stolen vehicle out of Colorado on Kansas Highway 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ltkjp_0jwxPpYr00
Courtesy: Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff’s Office

When the driver fled, the HCKSO says that is when the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office set up spike strips.

Lee Richardson Zoo announces birth of giraffe

The car then continued into rural southwest Stanton County, according to the HCKSO. It was then disabled at Big Bow Grade and County Road 23.

The HCKSO says a man and a woman were taken into custody and transported back to Hamilton County.

The HCKSO says the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Morton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

4 arrested for burglary at SW Kan. community living facility

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a southwest Kansas burglary have arrested four suspects. On December 26, 2022, police were dispatched to a community living facility, Summit ResCare, 2102 E. Spruce Street in Garden City for a prior burglary. Just after 1:00 A.M. Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Morgan Boone and...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Armed Garden City man surrenders after 2 1/2-hour standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An armed Garden City man surrendered after a 2 1/2 hour standoff that began with his complaint about a power outage at his home. At around 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, Garden City police responded to a call for a criminal threat to the city’s administrative staff.. When they arrived there, they were told that 53-year-old Charles Holt called staff and made threatening comments about having the power at his home restored.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Business burglary leads to drug arrests in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said several people were arrested following a burglary at Summit ResCare at 2102 E. Spruce St. The burglary happened on Monday. On Wednesday, around 1 a.m., police said two people were arrested in connection with the burglary and booked on suspicion of stolen property. Later […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Lee Richardson Zoo celebrates birth of a baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas. The Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes a baby reticulated giraffe born on Monday at 11:15 a.m. Zoo keepers had been monitoring 9-year-old Cleo during her pregnancy and noticed Monday morning that she showed early signs of giving birth. She gave birth to a healthy boy weighing 185 pounds and was nursing within hours of birth.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy