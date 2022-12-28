ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated

REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022

IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

A look back at the top business stories of 2022

IDAHO FALLS – Among all the news stories we’ve covered this year, 2022 taught us that eastern Idaho has a thriving business sector. From new shops opening to longtime buildings being repurposed, entrepreneurs were busy making their dreams come true and serving customers in the process. Here’s a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park

The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Carlos Call

Carlos Arnold Call, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Carlos was born June 11, 1937, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Arnold Benegar Call and Beatrice Violet Monroe...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lillian Alleen Barnes

Lillian Alleen Barnes 83, of Idaho Falls, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. At her request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

Airplane runs off Alpine runway

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10 am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire

IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash

ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022

IDAHO FALLS – From the heartwarming Secret Santa stories to the ongoing saga of Chad and Lori Daybell and the horrific flooding in Yellowstone National Park, EastIdahoNews.com was there to capture it all on camera this year. As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at our...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Man who hit snowplow turns himself into police

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on Friday, eastbound US 26 at milepost 344, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Stephen Leon McMurtrey

Stephen Leon (Mic) McMurtrey, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Stephen was born on January 15, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Kay and Gayla McMurtrey. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1987.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

