The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO