eastidahonews.com
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
eastidahonews.com
What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
eastidahonews.com
A look back at the top business stories of 2022
IDAHO FALLS – Among all the news stories we’ve covered this year, 2022 taught us that eastern Idaho has a thriving business sector. From new shops opening to longtime buildings being repurposed, entrepreneurs were busy making their dreams come true and serving customers in the process. Here’s a...
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
eastidahonews.com
Cash rewards offered for tips after ‘explosive device’ components found in restroom
MORELAND — Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest after deputies responded to a local park for what appeared to be an explosive device in a restroom. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly stealing $600 in winning lottery tickets
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing winning lottery tickets from a gas station and trying to redeem them. Brandon Greer, 41, was charged with felony counterfeit lottery tickets and misdemeanor petit theft on Dec. 7. On Aug. 21, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
Post Register
Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park
The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
Carlos Call
Carlos Arnold Call, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Carlos was born June 11, 1937, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Arnold Benegar Call and Beatrice Violet Monroe...
eastidahonews.com
Lillian Alleen Barnes
Lillian Alleen Barnes 83, of Idaho Falls, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. At her request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
svinews.com
Airplane runs off Alpine runway
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10 am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage.
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash
ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
eastidahonews.com
The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS – From the heartwarming Secret Santa stories to the ongoing saga of Chad and Lori Daybell and the horrific flooding in Yellowstone National Park, EastIdahoNews.com was there to capture it all on camera this year. As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at our...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Man who hit snowplow turns himself into police
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on Friday, eastbound US 26 at milepost 344, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An...
Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
eastidahonews.com
Stephen Leon McMurtrey
Stephen Leon (Mic) McMurtrey, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Stephen was born on January 15, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Kay and Gayla McMurtrey. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1987.
Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break
On the night before Christmas a water pipe broke in the ceiling at the new Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet. The post Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet cleaning up after water pipe break appeared first on Local News 8.
