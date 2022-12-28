The Sedgwick County Zoo says their 5-week-old chimpanzee that died last week appeared to have suffered head trauma. Zoo staff are not sure exactly how the baby chimp was hurt, but they do believe it was accidental. An update from the zoo says all the chimpanzees had been getting along with the baby for two weeks without incident. A full statement from the zoo can be found below.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO