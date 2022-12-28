Read full article on original website
Wayside Christian Mission hosting free luncheon on New Years Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Years Day, Wayside Christian Mission is hosting a free luncheon and celebration for all houseless individuals. The luncheon will begin at noon in the Grand Ballroom at Hotel Louisville, located on 2nd and Broadway. Officials say the meal being served will include baked ham,...
New Year joy as Kentucky hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A Kentucky hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 not long after people across the world rang in the New Year. Baptist Health Hardin welcomed its first baby of 2023 in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Officials with the Elizabethtown hospital say River...
Historical marker dedicated to the Louisville Black Six unveiled at Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, in the final press conference of his 12-year tenure, unveiled a new historical marker at Metro Hall dedicated in honor of the Black Six. It all started in May of 1968 in west Louisville where a demonstration took place against a police...
Metro Government awarded $30K grant for survey, nomination of James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded Louisville Metro Government (LMG) a $30,000 'Underrepresented Community Grant'. Officials say NPS is conducting a survey of the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood and is nominating the area for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A spokesperson...
NYE celebration at Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How will you be ringing in the New Year?. Some would say the closest we can get to a Times Square NYE ball drop in Louisville is at the Fourth Street Live! celebration. The NYE Live! party will kick off at 8 pm. on Saturday, Dec....
Former Male High School principal dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former principal of Male High School has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page posted an announcement, saying former Principal Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm served as principal at Male from 1978-1992 and again from 2009-2013. JCPS released a statement, which read:. "Ted...
'No one has more bedside experience than our nurses': UofL Health nurses help design new patient rooms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health nurses have a seat at the design table for the new patient rooms in the hospital’s $144 million tower expansion. According to a press release, nurse groups are rotating through a mock patient room and giving feedback to JRA Architects. The fake rooms...
Fischer highlights growth of Bourbonism, its positive impact in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer joined local officials in celebrating Bourbonism in Louisville throughout the last decade. Fischer highlighted the creation and growth of Bourbonism throughout the Metro, as well as the industry partners who played an important role in its development. A spokesperson for the mayor says...
Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
This Louisville ice cream shop is opening their second location in spring 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's some sweet news for ice cream lovers -- Ehrler's Ice Cream is opening their second location in the new year!. The ice cream shop made the announcement in a video on their Facebook and captioning it with, "BIG NEWS for 2023! Our second storefront is coming soon. See you there!"
'It's amazing to me': Organ donor, recipient have heartwarming reunion in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A heartwarming reunion between an organ donor and their recipient took place in Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon. Tammy McMillin and Debbie Patterson were once complete strangers, but you could never tell. Patterson is an organ recipient, and McMillin is her donor. The two met at Mark’s...
AG: Kentucky gets $197M in opioid settlement with CVS, Walgreens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a more than $197 million settlement with CVS and Walgreens for their roles in the opioid epidemic. According to a press release, Kentucky is set to receive $94 million from CVS and more than $102 million from Walgreens over the next 15 years.
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
'Grateful the community is willing to give back': Indiana nonprofit looks to community for help after flooding
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A local nonprofit known for helping so many people in southern Indiana now finds themselves frozen in place. 'Hope Southern Indiana' is closed after a pipe burst on Christmas day. Owners took to Facebook saying the incident caused the ceiling to cave in. When Executive...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
Louisville Democrats, GOP pick nominees for upcoming special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The special election for Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey's former Senate seat has been set. The Jefferson County Republican Party announced Misty Glin will be their candidate. According to a press release, Glin ran for Jefferson County Public School's school board Dist. 6 "and wants to continue to...
Germantown business asks for community help after busted pipe floods shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after inclement winter weather rolled through Kentuckiana, some local businesses are still feeling the storm's impact. "This winter is challenging us more than ever," the owners of ShopBar posted to social media on Monday. The Germantown bar and boutique has been closed since Thursday due...
REAL ID licensing office in Elizabethtown closed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Some Kentuckians in Elizabethtown will need to reschedule their REAL ID appointments because the only place in the area to receive them has suddenly closed. The Driver Licensing Region Office in Elizabethtown announced they are closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A REAL ID KY Facebook post...
UofL Hospital evaluates impact of gun violence this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital assessed the impact of gun violence for the year. Keith Miller, trauma surgeon for the hospital, says this goes beyond just those who lost lives. Miller is also a part of the local outreach group Future Healers. According to UofL Health's website, the group...
Metro Government says Louisville's 'economic moment remained strong in 2022'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite rising inflation around the country, Louisville Metro Government released an end-of-year review that claims the metro’s “economic momentum remained strong.”. According to a press release, Louisville Metro Government’s Economic Development team found 51 projects were announced in 2022 which totaled $2.09 billion in...
