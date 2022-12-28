ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car. It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon. Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police capture suspect in Kansas double-murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that fatally injured a man and woman and critically injured two other men all from Wichita have arrested 39-year-old Kenneth Jackson of Wichita. Just before 10p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of South Mission in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured in apartment fire near Lincoln & Rock

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m.: Around 6:12 a.m., crews dispatched to the fire in the 1200 block of S. Longfellow and found light smoke on the bottom floor of a three-story apartment building. Crews Found a victim inside with critical injuries, and that person was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Thieves target popular burger stand in Wichita

The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home. Updated: 9 hours ago. 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when...
WICHITA, KS
KYTV

5-week-old chimp died from head trauma, Kansas zoo says

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Officials at a Kansas zoo said a 5-week-old chimpanzee named Kucheza died from head trauma last week. The Sedgwick County Zoo said the baby chimp died on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to KWCH, zookeepers arrived Thursday morning to find Kucheza dead and cradled in...
WICHITA, KS
