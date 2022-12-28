ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

MCSO deputy bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope Police Officer was bit by a dog while law enforcement were chasing someone Saturday afternoon on Hobbs Island Road. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a New Hope Police officer was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
NEW HOPE, AL
weisradio.com

Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man

A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Alabama Now

Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others

An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
ASHVILLE, AL
AL.com

Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January

Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WHNT-TV

Probate Judge Warns of Deed Solicitation Scam

A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. Runner Beats the Odds. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found

According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th

Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible

From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning

First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
LEESBURG, AL
WAFF

Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder

The search continues for the man missing from Florence. Huntsville Police: 1 arrested, 1 dead following shooting at Charles Drive home. The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. Larger police presence expected on Huntsville roadways this weekend.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy