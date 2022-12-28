Read full article on original website
WAFF
NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was bit by a dog while chasing someone who was running from law enforcement. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope Police Officer was bit by a dog while law enforcement were chasing someone Saturday afternoon on Hobbs Island Road. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a New Hope Police officer was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of an Ashville man. The fatal crash happened on Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 325, two miles east of Collinsville. Alex Hilyer, 40 was fatally injured when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving collided...
St. Clair County Man Killed, Two Others Injured in Head-On Collision in DeKalb County
St. Clair County man killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision in north Alabama. A St. Clair County man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in north Alabama. Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape that collided head-on...
Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
Three North Alabama capital murder cases set to head to trial in 2023
The News 19 team has followed a number of cases from the crime scene to the courtroom and sometimes beyond. A handful of the most severe of those cases are heading to trial in the new year.
Huntsville Police officers prepare for busy holiday weekend
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested.
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
Probate Judge Warns of Deed Solicitation Scam
A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. Runner Beats the Odds. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down...
Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
Sullivan Man Sought For Questioning For Infant’s Death Arrested In Alabama
A Sullivan man who is a person of interest in an infant's death was arrested Dec. 28 in Alabama. Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, is in custody at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. He will be extradited to Franklin County. Taylor's child, Kastiel, passed away July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th
Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible
From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
Huntsville woman charged with murder following domestic dispute, police say
Huntsville police say a fatal shooting Thursday was the result of a domestic dispute. Sgt. Rosalind White said Antonio Robinson, 29, was shot to death Thursday in the 4600 block of Charles Drive. After an investigation by the HPD Major Crime Unit, Kashonna Strong, 32, has been charged with murder.
Albertville adds Lucas Cinemas 10 and state’s newest Whatburger this winter
The City of Albertville is ending 2022 on a high note with the opening of Lucas Cinemas 10 in December and a Whataburger, one of Alabama’s most popular fast food joints in January. Heated Recliners. Talk about watching your favorite movies in style. The long-awaited Lucas Cinemas 10 in...
Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning
First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation.
