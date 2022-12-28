ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkZg3_0jwxPTKz00
Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin Photo Credit: Congressman Jamie Raskin's Office

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

The 8th Congressional District includes parts of Montgomery, Carroll, and Frederick counties.

The lawmaker called it “a serious, but curable form of cancer.”

“I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center,” Raskin said. "Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

Despite the diagnosis, Raskin says that he plans to continue working for the people of Maryland, though he has been advised to avoid “unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses” while keeping a positive outlook on the matter.

“In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system,” he announced. “I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss).”

Raskin said that he plans to fight the cancer and continue to “make progress every day in Congress for American democracy.”

“With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy,” he stated.

“My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope.”

Support has poured in for Raskin since his announcement, including from Gov. Elect-Wes Moore and his running mate Aruna Miller.

Raskin is in his third consecutive term in Congress. He was previously a multi-term state senator in Maryland, where he served as the Senate Majority Whip and a professor of constitutional law at American University’s Washington College of Law.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.

Comments / 83

Quinton James
3d ago

God bless you Congressman Raskin. In the precious and wonderful name of Jesus Christ I will be praying for your speedy recovery and I will be also praying for your family as well. Get well soon.

Reply
13
General's Daughter
3d ago

He has had a hard time of it these last couple of years!!💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 Poor guy!!! His son committed suicide a couple of years ago. Here's to him beating that cancer!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply(1)
5
Lady Vee1926
3d ago

Wishing for your complete healing. Mind, body, and soul. I believe you're going to win this fight.

Reply
12
Related
wypr.org

New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023

Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Martin O'Malley Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Here Are The New Laws Going Into Effect In D.C., Maryland, And Virginia In 2023

The new year will soon be upon us, and across the Washington region, that can mean new laws going into effect. Below are some of the changes you may see. Minimum wage increase: The minimum wage in Virginia will bump up to $12 per hour on Jan. 1, up from $11. The increase is dictated by legislation passed by Democrats in 2020 that pushes the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. The next increase will come in January 2025, when wages will jump to $13.50 per hour.
VIRGINIA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Bradley Adds Matthew J. Flynn to D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, DC—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew J. Flynn has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as an associate. Flynn is a member of Bradley’s Government Contracts and Government Enforcement and Investigations practice groups, where he assists clients as they navigate intricate and sensitive government processes and the complex regulatory environment.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chesapeake Family Life

First Day Hikes in Maryland

Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

BWI Marshall/Maryland Aviation Administration RFP Removes Entry Barriers for Lucrative State Contract

Vote to Award MD Minority-owned business recommended by BWI/MAA Halted. On May 31, 2022, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the Non-Exclusive Right to Redevelop, Renovate, Lease & Manage the Retail, Restaurant & Commercial Services at BWI Marshall Airport. During the RFP process, amendments were made to address mandatory team qualifications, and another addressed joint venture arrangements. This is a 20-year, lucrative state contract. In November, BWI/MAA recommended New Market Development, a Maryland based minority-owned business for the award. Earlier this month, MAA halted moving forward with the vote to award the contract and a lawsuit has been filed against MAA concerning the RFP process and its amendments.
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
getnews.info

Rehabilitation: The New Way to Overcome Addiction

Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow is a rehabilitation center located in Middletown, Delaware. We provide quality, individualized care for all our patients and strive to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible. Our experienced staff utilizes the latest techniques and technologies to ensure that each patient receives the best care. In addition to physical therapy, we offer speech and occupational therapies and recreational activities to help our patients regain their independence.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy