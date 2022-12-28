Jimmy Butler Hilariously Trolled Udonis Haslem At His High School Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Jimmy Butler took a hilarious shot at Udonis Haslem while attending UD's jersey retirement at his high school.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Udonis Haslem joined the Miami Heat in 2003 and has been with the franchise ever since. Haslem was a contributing member of the team for a while, but for quite a few seasons, he has been in a leadership role as a veteran. Haslem is a big proponent of the famed Heat culture, and he has been instrumental in helping maintain it as the team has changed over the last 2 decades.

That's not to say that Udonis Haslem doesn't play. He recently took on the assignment of Jayson Tatum in a game against the Boston Celtics and ended up getting cooked . But despite all the trolling, Haslem remains one of the most respected veterans in the league. That is unless you are Jimmy Butler , who loves to rile UD up whenever he can.

Udonis Haslem's jersey was retired by Miami Senior High School, where he won two State titles. And members of the Miami Heat , including Jimmy Butler, went to the ceremony as a show of support for Udonis Haslem. And while it seemed like a great occasion for everyone involved, Butler couldn't resist taking a hilarious dig at Haslem. He posted a picture of two championship banners from the 1920s and 30s and said they were Haslem's championships. UD is 42, but this joke might be a bit too much.

Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Equation With Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is someone that has gotten under Udonis Haslem's skin before. This current iteration of the Miami Heat is undoubtedly led by Butler, but Haslem is a notable voice in the locker room. They ended up clashing during a game with one another but then seemingly sorted things between themselves after. Haslem had explained his relationship with Butler in a subsequent interview .

“Me and Jimmy are just alike,” Haslem said. “I see so much of myself in Jimmy. We play the game with a controlled rage, and every now and then that controlled rage gets uncontrolled.

Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem both have certain expectations, and in that sense, they are more alike than they are different. The Heat have struggled this season but have what it takes to turn their season around and make some noise still. If Butler can unlock his best version once again and the rest of the team buys in, they could get back to winning ways and move toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

