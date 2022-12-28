ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Everything Coach Whittingham said at Rose Bowl Media Day

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has lead his program to another Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl birth. Leading Utah through some unforeseen adversity early on this season, while helping the team reach optimal level of play down the final stretch of the season before it all culminated in a 47-24 Pac-12 title game victory. Coach Whittingham met with the media on Saturday and here is everything he had to share on his team, the game, the matchup, and much more...
Onward State

No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Defeats LIU 4-3

No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (14-8-1, 5-1-0 CHA) took on Long Island University (11-9-1, 10-1-1 NEWHA), and outscored the Sharks 4-3 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Both teams exchanged blows, but a late goal from Tessa Janecke propelled Penn State to a 4-3 win to open the series.
Onward State

Former Penn State Cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. Transfers To Stony Brook

Jeffrey Davis Jr. is heading to New York. The former Penn State football cornerback announced his decision to transfer to Stony Brook University on Thursday. Davis is now one of three Nittany Lions to transfer away from the program, joining the likes of Christian Veilleux and Rodney McGraw. He joins Stony Brook with three years of eligibility remaining.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
