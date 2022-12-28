Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Everything Coach Whittingham said at Rose Bowl Media Day
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has lead his program to another Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl birth. Leading Utah through some unforeseen adversity early on this season, while helping the team reach optimal level of play down the final stretch of the season before it all culminated in a 47-24 Pac-12 title game victory. Coach Whittingham met with the media on Saturday and here is everything he had to share on his team, the game, the matchup, and much more...
3 Utah football bold predictions for Rose Bowl vs. Penn State
After months of college football, bowl season is officially up and running. With the No. 8 Utah Utes set to face the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Monday, it is time for some Utah football bold predictions. The Utes started the season ranked No....
kslnewsradio.com
If you’re driving to the Rose Bowl, Saturday may be the day to do it
SALT LAKE CITY — For fans driving to Southern California for Monday’s Rose Bowl between Utah and Penn State, Saturday may be the day to do it without the stress of the weather. A winter storm is expected to impact parts of Utah through Monday morning. KSL NewsRadio’s...
kjzz.com
Utes football player caught up in flight cancelations this week on way to Pasadena
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Rose Bowl — an experience of a lifetime for a college football player. But for one University of Utah redshirt freshman, it was a messy travel experience just to get to Pasadena. “He told me, he said, 'you know, dad, this is...
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Defeats LIU 4-3
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (14-8-1, 5-1-0 CHA) took on Long Island University (11-9-1, 10-1-1 NEWHA), and outscored the Sharks 4-3 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Both teams exchanged blows, but a late goal from Tessa Janecke propelled Penn State to a 4-3 win to open the series.
Onward State
Early Dominance Helps Lady Lions Steamroll Rutgers 90-72
Penn State women’s basketball (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) took down Rutgers (6-9, 1-2 Big Ten) in quick fashion on Friday night in a 90-72 win. The victory led off the Lady Lions’ long run of Big Ten play, which will last until the end of the regular season.
Onward State
Former Penn State Cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. Transfers To Stony Brook
Jeffrey Davis Jr. is heading to New York. The former Penn State football cornerback announced his decision to transfer to Stony Brook University on Thursday. Davis is now one of three Nittany Lions to transfer away from the program, joining the likes of Christian Veilleux and Rodney McGraw. He joins Stony Brook with three years of eligibility remaining.
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Men’s Hockey Explodes Offensively In 6-1 Rout Over No. 20 RIT
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey (16-5) blew out No. 20 RIT 6-1 in its first game in over two weeks. Ashton Calder and Kevin Wall scored two goals a piece to go along with a solid performance from goaltender Liam Souliere in Penn State’s series-opening victory. How...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ksl.com
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
kjzz.com
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
upr.org
Flight cancellations lead Utah couple to take a 13-hour road trip with 3 strangers
Following dozens of flight cancellations across the country, a North Salt Lake couple opted to take a 13-hour-long road trip home for the holidays alongside people they never met. After visiting family, Spencer and Jana Horn flew from Des Moines, Iowa to Denver, Colorado on Wednesday only to have their...
KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
kmyu.tv
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
utahbusiness.com
World-famous cream puff chain with cult following to open in Salt Lake City, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT —The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
Comments / 0