Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off one of his best outings of the season, completing 40 of 52 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns against New England. Burrow had not thrown for 300 yards in a game since Nov. 20 against Pittsburgh, but he has now thrown seven touchdowns in his last two games. He will face Buffalo, which is one of the league's best defenses, but should you use Burrow as one of your Week 17 Fantasy football picks? Meanwhile, Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman led the NFL with 165 rushing yards last week, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. How high should he be in the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

2 DAYS AGO