Two18 Partners with Mitchell & Ness on Pistons Collection

Two18 , a luxe streetwear boutique based in Detroit, Mitchell & Ness , and the Detroit Pistons have teamed up to develop a line of clothing inspired by Detroit’s iconic basketball team.

My Town Homecourt Collection, which will be released this weekend, aims to highlight some of the most successful Piston’s teams throughout the years and their connection to the players of today.

“I remember seeing the Pistons play at the Silverdome, Joe Louis Arena, the Palace and now at Little Caesars Arena and it’s always been about the grit and not the glamor,” Roland “Ro Spit” Coit, the owner of Two18 said in a press release. “We wanted to create a collection that is a throwback, that digs in, but one that also pushes forward.”

The new line features staple pieces including a vintage tee that features Isiah “Zeke” Thomas on the front and the 1989 playoff championship run on the back along with a hate noting the year’s the Piston’s won an NBA championship.

Other items in the line include more tees and hats, hoodies, jerseys, and jersey shorts. Items in the collection range in price from $36-$180.

My Town Homecourt Collection will be available at Two18’s Eastern Market location starting at 2:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. It will be released online starting at 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

This collaboration comes just over two months after Two18 teamed up with Air Jordan to release a line of Detroit-inspired sneakers , which became available in mid-October.

And this is not the first time that the Pistons have teamed up with other local brands either. Last year, the team partnered with Martin Lawrence to release a line of limited-edition merchandise, and back in 2020, they released a line of jewelry with Rebel Nell .

To learn more about Two18’s collaboration with Mitchell & Ness and this line of apparel, visit Two18 on Instagram @shoptwo18 or visit their website, shoptwo18.com .

