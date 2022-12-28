Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Air One eVTOL Successfully Makes First Full Transition Flight, Gets Ready For Production
Air, an Israeli electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company, shared a video that showcases its latest development efforts with the One, its flagship flying machine that has been in the making since 2017. In the video embedded at the top of the article, the Air One eVTOL takes...
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ontario Homes Are Encapsulated in Layers of Thick Ice Following ‘Blizzard of the Century’–See the Unbelievable Photos
The deadly blizzard that blew through parts of the United States and wrecked holiday travel plans also took out power and covered homes with thick sheets of ice in Canada over the weekend. New photos show the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, completely encased in...
msn.com
See inside a 958-foot cargo ship, from the crew's living quarters to the massive engine room
A merchant mariner gave a tour of a 958-foot cargo ship in 2019 that showed the intricacies of the hulking freighters that haul 90% of the world's goods. In the video, second mate Bryan Boyle records the vast array of machinery that keeps the ship moving, as well as the crew's and officers' living quarters on the Maersk ship, which was built in 2006.
Upworthy
Students create urinals for women to solve the problem of long toilet queues for good
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 11, 2021. It has since been updated. Accessibility to clean toilets is a huge problem for women all around the world, including the UK. This problem was especially stark at music festivals and two university students could not help but notice the snaking queues leading up to the women's toilet. Having graduated in 2020, Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane worked their summer at musical festivals where they were tired of waiting in line for their turn to use the toilet. They were forced to choose between losing their spot in line or getting food during their breaks. Now the post-grad students decided to tackle this problem as part of their master's project.
‘Rebound effect’ cancels out home insulation’s impact on gas use – study
Conservatories and house extensions could be helping to wipe out the reductions in gas use secured by insulating homes, according to a study that found insulation only provides a short-term fall in energy consumption. In a surprise finding, the study into the long-term effect of loft and cavity wall insulation...
Tesla stock had one of its best days all year on April Fools’ Day – yes, really
Elon Musk sure had a pretty wild end to 2022, with his new ownership of Twitter continuing to prove turbulent, and stock prices for his car manufacturer Tesla said to be rounding off the year with a $700 billion loss – its worst year ever.CNBC previously reported that production at the company’s factory in Shanghai will be reduced from January, following a shutdown at the end of this month.There’s also the additional headache of a California law coming into effect in 2023 which effectively bans Tesla from saying its vehicles are “self-driving”.Then, on a managerial level, Musk is considered to...
‘On the brink’: ambulance services in England face £14m rise in fuel bills
Ambulance services across England face paying millions more in ballooning fuel costs this year, amid warnings that the NHS will face renewed pressures on pay, energy and construction costs in 2023. Figures seen by the Observer reveal that each ambulance service in England expects to spend more than £1m on...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
MG 13: The German Second-String Light Machine Gun That Saw Frontline Service In France
The Maschinengewehr 13 (MG 13) was a German light machine gun adapted from an earlier model. Despite having a short service life with both the German and Portuguese armies, it helped modernize its style of firearm, giving way to a number of successors. The MG 13 was adapted from an...
globalspec.com
Video: Novel heat pump trial steams ahead
London-based startup Futraheat has scheduled trials of its prototype high temperature heat pump at a brewery in Sussex. The U.K. government-funded demonstration will test the environmental and energy efficiency benefits of using a low global warming potential refrigerant based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology supplied by Honeywell and Futraheat’s TurboClaw steam compressor.
We might finally know why Earth’s north magnetic pole is moving
When you think of the North Pole’s location, you probably imagine it is the centermost point at the top of our planet. However, the North Magnetic Pole has actually been moving gradually since away from the location it was first documented back in the 1830s. Now, scientists say we may finally understand why it’s moving.
New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself
THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
Top Speed
A Swiss Company Is Bringing Back The Bubble Car With A Modern BMW Isetta
There are few vehicles that get cult followings in terms of city cars and small vehicles. While cult classics regularly include cars like the AMC Gremlin, the VW Type 2 bus and Citroen 2CV also garner huge cult followings among certain buyers. These cars, while they might not be regarded as fun-to-drive or high-quality, have massive followings around the world. In some cases, these vehicles make a return, just as VW has introduced the ID Buzz and how the Fiat 500 Abarth is still so popular. With so many cult classics returning, it seemed a prime trim to bring back one of BMW's most iconic, and minute, models.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’s New Route Takes You on a Luxe Ride Through the French Alps
Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure. The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar. Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
30 incredible sunken wrecks from WWI and WWII
A look at some of the most notable underwater wrecks from WWI and WWII.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Try not to vomit while driving this electric rolly car around
When we find electric vehicles for this weekly column on China’s bottomless pit of a shopping megasite Alibaba, we generally look for something that looks weird, fun or at least remotely useful. This week I’d say we nailed the first two. I’m not quite sure what to call this thing, so I guess I’ll have to go with the name given to it by its creators: the Happy Car.
'I'm an Older Fashion Model—There Is One Last Taboo'
Carole Railton tells Newsweek about how perceptions of women over fifty have changed in the media.
The Last Days of the Ottoman Empire by Ryan Gingeras – fall of the sultans
By the end of 1918, after four increasingly grim years of warfare, revolution was in the air across Europe. Thrones wobbled; rulers abdicated. In the space of months, the great, centuries-old dynasties of the Romanovs, Habsburgs and Hohenzollerns were all toppled from power. At the eastern edge of the continent...
MotorTrend Magazine
A Lavish Encounter With a Bowlus Volterra Luxury Travel Trailer
We rounded the corner and there it was. Behold, the Bowlus Volterra in all its polished glory beckoned us, lowly us, for a one-night stay. We politely obliged and settled in for the night, trying to act like staying in a $310,000 luxury travel trailer was normal, perfectly normal. We promptly excused ourselves to go buy some lotto tickets, promising that if we won the jackpot, the first thing we would buy was a Bowlus Volterra. We meant it.
CAR AND DRIVER
Learning to Drive a Ford Model T Was Challenging but Rewarding
Imagine stepping off a plane in a foreign country. Emerging from the automatic sliding doors, a lot looks the same, but there's always something reminding you that you're not at home. Buses and taxis swarm to pick up new arrivals, but the signs are in a language you cannot read, and you pay the fare using a bill decorated with a historical figure who never appeared in your schoolbooks. Maybe you stop in a McDonald's, expecting to get a taste of home, only to find dishes like the taro pie that replaces apple pie on the Mickey D's menu in China.
