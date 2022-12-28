Read full article on original website
Related
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
Homeless Mom Killed By Tractor Trailer In Central PA Had High Hopes For Better Life
Bubbly, positive and a bright light in many lives: This is how Chantel Worley was being remembered. The 29-year-old mom to a 3-year-old girl was struck by a tractor trailer while riding a bicycle in Harrisburg on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and despite the tragic circumstances of her life as a homeless woman, she worked toward a better future, according to those who knew her.
"They love it:" Donate your Christmas tree to goats at an Adams County farm, more recycling options
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas was just a few days ago, so you might not be thinking about taking your tree down just yet. But, for those who like to plan ahead or want to leave their tree in 2022, there are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Pa.
1 dead after 3-alarm fire in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — One person died in a three-alarm fire in Lancaster on New Year's Eve, officials said. Emergency responders battled a fire in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. It broke out just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. Authorities say...
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
pahomepage.com
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible listeria risk
The frozen manicotti was sold to various food service distributors, and distributed to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Southeastern New York State, and Northeastern Pennsylvania markets.
newyorkbeacon.com
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley New Year's Eve celebrations
WGAL was out covering New Year's Eve festivities in Lancaster and York on Saturday night. Our reporters streamed the Red Rose and White Rose drops. You can watch those below. WGAL's Meredith Jorgensen was live in Lancaster at Binn's Park. You can watch that below. This content is imported from...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life
Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
Lancaster County fire company prepares final touches for New Year's Eve meal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For more than forty years, one Lancaster County firehouse has welcomed members of the community to celebrate the New Year with a well-known German tradition. Kinzer Fire Company, in Paradise Township, will ring in the new year with a New Year's staple- pork and sauerkraut.
Pennsylvania couple celebrate 80 years of wedded bliss
A Pennsylvania couple have celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. Robert and Edith Mae Schaum — who both are 102 years old — met in high school in 1936 and married Dec. 26, 1942. The Lancaster County lovebirds gave away their secrets to a staggering eight decades of wedded bliss. “We hold each other up,” Edith Mae dished to WGAL-TV. “I guess the secret would be don’t go to bed mad,” Robert added. Their first date was at a football game. “His dad took us,” Edith Mae explained. From that day on, Robert was smitten. “I thought, ‘Oh my, that’s the girl,'” he gushed. The pair have yet to claim the world record as the longest marriage in the Guinness Book of Records. That feat was set by North Carolina couple Zelmyra and Herbert Fisher. When Herbert died 2011 at 105 years of age, the two had been married for 86 years and 290 days.
Red Cross responds to record number of emergency calls over holiday weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Red Cross volunteers spent their holiday weekend answering calls and helping families in their worst moments. The organization responded to over 60 house fires and assisted over 200 people across the Commonwealth. That's a 300% increase from last year, according to the Red Cross. “That was...
pahomepage.com
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: …. Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho Press Conference Update. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY...
Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?. Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?. Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania. LEBANON COUNTY. Lebanon. The City...
peninsulachronicle.com
Worley’s Home Services Lends A Hand To Employee In Time Of Need
YORK – Chuck Worley’s business philosophy is simple. “Taking care of the employee will take care of the customer,” said the owner of Worley’s Home Services in York County, “because if you have a happy employee …”. He doesn’t need to finish the sentence....
Adult children left with grief, regret after killing of mom in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
Update: Police have detained a person of interest in the killing. Stacey Shannon struggled with addiction for decades. Her daughter always worried Shannon, 53, might die from a drug overdose. But Jessica Hassell wasn’t prepared to learn on Christmas Day that her mother was beaten by a man she barely...
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 5