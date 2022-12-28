ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
FOX 43

1 dead after 3-alarm fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — One person died in a three-alarm fire in Lancaster on New Year's Eve, officials said. Emergency responders battled a fire in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. It broke out just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. Authorities say...
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Baltimore

Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area

BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter.  Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout.  "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days 
MARYLAND STATE
pahomepage.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley New Year's Eve celebrations

WGAL was out covering New Year's Eve festivities in Lancaster and York on Saturday night. Our reporters streamed the Red Rose and White Rose drops. You can watch those below. WGAL's Meredith Jorgensen was live in Lancaster at Binn's Park. You can watch that below. This content is imported from...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life

Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
HARRISBURG, PA
New York Post

Pennsylvania couple celebrate 80 years of wedded bliss

A Pennsylvania couple have celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. Robert and Edith Mae Schaum — who both are 102 years old — met in high school in 1936 and married Dec. 26, 1942. The Lancaster County lovebirds gave away their secrets to a staggering eight decades of wedded bliss. “We hold each other up,” Edith Mae dished to WGAL-TV. “I guess the secret would be don’t go to bed mad,” Robert added. Their first date was at a football game. “His dad took us,” Edith Mae explained. From that day on, Robert was smitten. “I thought, ‘Oh my, that’s the girl,'” he gushed. The pair have yet to claim the world record as the longest marriage in the Guinness Book of Records. That feat was set by North Carolina couple Zelmyra and Herbert Fisher. When Herbert died 2011 at 105 years of age, the two had been married for 86 years and 290 days.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner

Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: …. Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho Press Conference Update. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY...
YORK COUNTY, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

Worley’s Home Services Lends A Hand To Employee In Time Of Need

YORK – Chuck Worley’s business philosophy is simple. “Taking care of the employee will take care of the customer,” said the owner of Worley’s Home Services in York County, “because if you have a happy employee …”. He doesn’t need to finish the sentence....
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
