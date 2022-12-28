Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Joliet West Finishes Fourth in Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Joliet West fell in the third place game against Chicago Curie by a score of 65-55. Jayden Martin led the Tigers in score with 13 points.
HS scoreboard (12-30-22)
WCIA — Scores from Friday around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden’s win over Normal U-High in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Championship Game. BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49 Central 50, Glenwood 49 Central 51, KIPP 43 Williamsville 51, Unity 48 MacArthur 57, Quincy 53 Glenwood 40, Payton College […]
channel1450.com
Sacred Heart Griffin Wins Large School State Farm Classic Title Over Romeoville
Zack Hawkinson had a monster game with 20 points and 15 rebounds and Jake Hamilton added 19 points to lead Sacred Heart Griffin to a 57-41 win over Romeoville. SHG is 11-0 and will play at Glenwood on Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
wjol.com
Joliet Walmart Without Power
UPDATE: Power has been restored. —————————————————————- Sources to WJOL have reported that the Walmart Supercenter in Joliet is currently without power. The store, located at 2424 Jefferson Street, is the only reported business in the area that is currently without electricity. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
WSPY NEWS
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday
Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
muddyriversports.com
Raiders enjoy sweet rewards after capping State Farm Holiday Classic with back-to-back wins
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Christina Meyer made a promise the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players intended her to keep. So after beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-46 in Thursday night’s fifth-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Raiders reminded Meyer’s husband — QND coach Kevin Meyer — she said she’d buy the team milkshakes after their final game.
wglc.net
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
Woman struck by car while crossing Touhy in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. — A woman was struck and injured by a car Saturday while she was crossing the street in Skokie. According to police the woman was crossing the street at Touhy Avenue and Central Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck, Police said the driver of the car, a Honda minivan, stayed on […]
WSPY NEWS
Mendota police looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man who was last seen Friday at around three in the afternoon. 65-year-old William P. Minder is thought to be wearing a brown coat. He is said to have gray hair and is about six feet, three inches tall. Police say Minder weighs about 250 pounds.
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announces transfer to Northern Illinois
Former Iowa football running back Gavin Williams announced his transfer to Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon via Twitter. Williams redshirted in 2020 and then appeared in all 14 games in 2021, making one start. After accumulating 305 rushing yards on 65 totes in 2021, the sophomore was listed as the first-string...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
Comments / 0