New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Residents express concerns about West End water leak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - *UPDATE* Less than two hours after our story ran on a major leak at West End, the sewerage and water Board responded. Several trucks were on the scene tonight trying to stop the leak, which some say has caused low water pressure in the area. The...
fox8live.com

NOLA Coalition addresses public safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 500 members strong today, the NOLA Coalition formed back in June. Its goal was to become one voice in the effort to take action to combat violent crime and invest in the city’s youth. “It kind of just formed from people wanted to...
fox8live.com

Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
fox8live.com

Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.
fox8live.com

A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
fox8live.com

New Orleans 16-year-old killed on holiday family trip in California

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/KTVU) - Family, friends, and classmates are mourning the loss of Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, who was killed while visiting his family in the Bay Area of California for Christmas. The 16-year-old Edna Karr sophomore was with his mother, Nakia Banks, visiting his aunt in...
fox8live.com

Storms Friday bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Humidity returns and brings storms with it for Friday. Fog will be possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning when a line of storms will move through the area. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat with these storms. The system will move through slowly, leading to one to three inches of rainfall across the area. This may cause street flooding.
fox8live.com

Alabama wrecks Kansas State in Sugar Bowl, 45-20

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday (Dec. 31).
