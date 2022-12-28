ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 3 Now welcomes (back) Kelly Slifka

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a new face on the News 3 Now This Morning team, but it’s one you may have seen before.

Meteorologist Kelly Slifka is joining the team about 20 years after he left WISC-TV to pursue a career opportunity in Austin. He’s now back in Wisconsin and is re-joining the News 3 Now family.

News 3 Now This Morning’s Chris Stanford and Josh Spreiter sat down with Kelly during his (re)debut on Wednesday morning. You can watch the segment in the video above.

