News 3 Now welcomes (back) Kelly Slifka

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a new face on the News 3 Now This Morning team, but it’s one you may have seen before.

Meteorologist Kelly Slifka is joining the team about 20 years after he left WISC-TV to pursue a career opportunity in Austin. He’s now back in Wisconsin and is re-joining the News 3 Now family.

News 3 Now This Morning’s Chris Stanford and Josh Spreiter sat down with Kelly during his (re)debut on Wednesday morning. You can watch the segment in the video above.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.